Property

Four industrial units in Redhill listed for $4.55 million

ByJewel Stolarchuk

October 24, 2024

SINGAPORE: Four B1 strata industrial units within the E-Centre at Redhill have been put on the market for $4.55 million, according to real estate firm Brilliance Capital.

The units, located at 3791 Jalan Bukit Merah, offer a combined area of 6,049 square feet. The individual units range in size from 1,259 to 1,604 square feet. The property is in proximity to major landmarks like the Tiong Bahru MRT station, IKEA Alexandra, Anchorpoint Shopping Centre, and Queensway Shopping Centre, making it a strategic location for businesses.

These industrial units are intended for manufacturing, logistics, and distribution operations, and have a remaining lease of 37 years. The site’s B1 industrial zoning also allows it to be purchased by both local and foreign corporate buyers without incurring Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD), offering added appeal for investors.

Brilliance Capital is managing the sale as the sole marketing agent.

