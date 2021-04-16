Founder of multi-label retailer Naiise says, ‘As a business owner, the blame for Naiise’s demise is mine alone’

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Multi-label retailer Naiise is winding up, with its owner Dennis Tay possibly filing for bankruptcy.

In a Facebook post early Thursday morning, Naiise founder Dennis Tay announced the decision to liquidate the firm.

Naiise’s decision to liquidate comes after it announced the closure of its last store at Jewel Changi Airport on April 9.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company lost heavily on retail sales and even had to pull out early – in July – of an agreement to manage the retail floor at Design Orchard. In the same month, it also closed down its Paya Lebar Quarter outlet.

In his Facebook post, Mr Tay wrote: “In an effort to repay Naiise’s trade creditors, I exhausted my savings and also borrowed heavily from banks to keep the business afloat; in the hope that Naiise could ride out this period. I also signed personal guarantees for these loans, because as long as Naiise was still an ongoing concern, there was a chance that Naiise would be able to repay, however slowly”.

“Unfortunately, I am now out of time and options. Today, I made the decision to put Naiise in liquidation. Naiise.com will cease operations entirely at 2359hrs, 14 April 2021”, he added, explaining that he also planned to file for personal bankruptcy.

“As a business owner, the blame for Naiise’s demise is mine alone. I’m sorry to the employees I let go”, Mr Tay wrote.

According to a Straits Times online report, at the peak of its expansion in 2017, Naiise had employed about 100 employees, although prior to the closure of the Jewel Changi Airport store, there were only two or three of them.

