Former Singapore national football captain Shahril Ishak announces his retirement

SINGAPORE: Former Singapore national football team captain Shahril Ishak has decided that it is time to hang up his boots at age 39, as announced on his Instagram page in midweek. ‘Thenumberseventeen’ posted that it ‘hasn’t been easy’ and ‘didn’t want the time to come’, but he knew it would happen.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, but I felt it was time. Everything has a beginning and an end. After 19 years I made the decision to end my career as a professional football player,” said Shahril who made his professional league debut with the Young Lions in 2003 before making the switch to Home United in 2007.

“Thank you for your years of dedication and service to Singapore football! All the best for the next chapter of your life, Shahril Ishak!” posted the Football Association of Singapore on their Facebook page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahril Ishak (@thenumberseventeen)

The midfield maestro then enjoyed his time overseas in Indonesia, starting with Persib Bandung and Medan Chiefs before returning to Singapore to be part of the LionsXII project, where he won the Malaysia Super League in 2013. Shahril crossed the Causeway for the 2013 to 2016 season as he signed for Johor Darul Ta’zim II.

“I feel very privileged to be playing the game that I love and am so passionate about. Football has always been a huge part of my life as there is no other sport for me. I still clearly remember everything from my youth, everything in my mind was about becoming a footballer. I had nothing else in my mind,” expressed Sharil, Singapore’s third most-capped international footballer with 138 appearances.

Shahril last played for Hougang United in the Singapore Premier League and won the Singapore Cup with the team last season. Shahril won three AFF Championships with the Singapore national team – in 2004, 2007 and 2012 – and was named the tournament’s most valuable player in 2012.

“I am proud of my accomplishments whilst playing for the national team and clubs that I had represented. I have absolutely no regrets. From the very first professional contracts to my recent last. Playing for and captaining my country was something I had always dreamed of and it was such a great honour,” added Shahril, who was also awarded the S.League Player of the Year and Goal of the Year in 2010 when he was playing for Home United.

In the Instagram post announcing his retirement, Shahril is thankful for the experience he received from all those in the clubs he had played for and all their hard work behind the scenes, which played a part in helping him to achieve success over the past decade.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg