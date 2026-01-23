// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: FB/Out of Box Academy 
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Foreign investors fear millions in losses after Singapore student care centres shut abruptly

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: When Out of Box Academy suddenly announced in December that it would be closing down its student care centres, parents told Shin Min Daily News they were worried that they would not be able to get back the tuition and deposits they had paid in advance.

Apparently, they are not the only ones. As it turns out, the student care centres’ foreign investors have also come forward, saying they have reason to worry they will not get their investments back.

499486694 1128984512588198 2421149015972184433 n
Screengrab/ Out of Box Academy

A mother whose child was enrolled at one of the centres told the Chinese daily that it had been mentioned in a parents’ group in December that Out of Box Academy, which operated 33 student care centres across Singapore, might close. At the time, she did not give it much thought, since she had also heard another institution would take over the business, which meant her child would continue to attend sessions.

See also  Foreign workers dormitory fined $300K for overcrowding is linked to Group headed by PAP-linked people

However, Out of Box Academy issued a statement on December 11, announcing that its centres would cease operations the following day and apologising for the suddenness of the decision.

This left parents and students in the lurch, and the mother who had spoken to Shin Min Daily News filed a police report. When journalists from the Chinese daily visited the Out of Box Academy at 733 Bukit Timah Road, it was locked.

488256371 1092839319536051 3067531373551600258 n
Screengrab/ Out of Box Academy 

A headache for foreign investors

On Jan 22 (Thursday), Shin Min Daily News provided an update to the story, saying that the closure of the student centres hasn’t just been a problem for parents and students but also for the people who put up money for the centres in the first place.

The report said that more than ten such investors from Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, and mainland China have come to Singapore to complain. It added that these investors have not made money from their investments in the past two years, and are afraid they will lose the “millions of yuan” they put into Out of Box Academy.

See also  Catch the "Red Tide" on August 8; SDP to hold pre-National Day walkabouts

A 32-year-old investor named Ms Liu, who works in the finance industry, said she learned about the student centres from another friend, who had invested in Out of Box Academy.

488752475 1093031616183488 5997191660659175823 n
Screengrab/ Out of Box Academy

Early in 2023, she and other investors visited the centre’s sites in Singapore, specifically in the Bukit Timah area. By July of that year, she signed a contract and became a franchisee at an Out of Box Academy student centre in Marine Parade.

She and other franchisees who spoke to the Chinese daily said they believed it was a good investment at the time, thinking they could get their money back within two years.

They did not play an active role in running the centres, which was the responsibility of the management centre, which did not always answer their questions when they were asked.

The report says that over a dozen investors came together to Singapore late last year and filed a police report, which the Singapore Police Force has acknowledged. /TISG

See also  Singapore expands quarantine-free travel for vaccinated passengers

Read also: Takeaway from Wan Yang closure: Some say they’ll never get prepaid packages

