‘Never ever would have thought I could be one of the victims through foodpanda’

A woman took to social media to complain after failing to receive four drinks she had ordered from bubble tea shop KOI.

Ms Crystal Lee wrote on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Sunday (Oct 23) that she had placed her order through the foodpanda app that afternoon at 3:37.

By 4:03, the order was marked as delivered, she added, even though she had not received her drinks.

But what appeared to add to Ms Lee’s difficulty is that even after speaking to two foodpanda customer service agents, they were unhelpful in getting her a refund.

Neither could she contact the rider once the order was marked as delivered, she added in her post.

“Spoke with 2 agent from live chat and also on FB chat and all are not helpful at all with all the copy and paste template.

Was informed that they could not refund me after throughly reviewed the details of my case,” Ms Lee wrote, adding screenshots of her exchanges.

She asked if the rider had left her order at the wrong unit and the first agent told her that someone had collected it, going on to ask Ms Lee to verify this.

Ms Lee replied that she had been home and that her doorbell did not ring. Neither did her husband, the only other person at home, open the door during the time the order was supposedly delivered.

“Since no doorbell was heard I did not even open the door so how did the rider manage to pass to the person?…

They ended the chat before any resolution was given and I could not contact them again (through) the app.

So I paid foodpanda, nothing was received and yet refund could not be processed? Has anyone encounter this issue before and how do I resolve it?”

Ms Lee addressed foodpanda as she ended her post, writing, “I do not think this is fair to your customer. If you do not want to refund me then I should at least receive my order?”

TISG has reached out to foodpanda for a comment on the incident.

Some netizens shared similar stories.

A number of netizens told her to use the cash on delivery (COD) option to avoid such incidents.

Others, however, said they’ve succeeded in getting refunds from foodpanda.

/TISG

