Foodpanda rider met with accident, dispatcher only cares about food

Singapore — A post on Facebook group Umbrage Singapore shared the plight of a Foodpanda delivery rider.

“Foodpanda rider met with accident but they only care about the food?

Have a heart please! 😠” a user shared in the group on Sunday (May 16).

According to the Facebook post, the rider was injured and unable to make the delivery.

The screenshots also showed a conversation between the rider and the dispatcher.

The dispatcher is seen to be asking the rider about the food, and showing more concern about the food than for the well-being of the rider.

Netizens are appalled at the focus of the conversation, saying that the dispatcher is overly detached.

There have been no updates regarding the rider, or what actions were taken by the dispatcher.

