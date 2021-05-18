Home News Foodpanda rider met with accident, dispatcher only cares about food

Foodpanda rider met with accident, dispatcher only cares about food

Netizens: Have a heart, please!

Photo: Facebook/ Umbrage Singapore

Author

Denise Teh

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A post on Facebook group Umbrage Singapore shared the plight of a Foodpanda delivery rider.

“Foodpanda rider met with accident but they only care about the food?
Have a heart please! 😠” a user shared in the group on Sunday (May 16).

According to the Facebook post, the rider was injured and unable to make the delivery.

The screenshots also showed a conversation between the rider and the dispatcher.

- Advertisement -

Photo: Facebook/ Umbrage Singapore

The dispatcher is seen to be asking the rider about the food, and showing more concern about the food than for the well-being of the rider.

Netizens are appalled at the focus of the conversation, saying that the dispatcher is overly detached.

Photo: Facebook/ Umbrage Singapore

There have been no updates regarding the rider, or what actions were taken by the dispatcher.

Denise Teh is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Calvin Cheng asks why two retirees in their late 60s were called in to run SPH Media Trust

Singapore -- Former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Calvin Cheng took to social media to question the Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Media Trust’s decision to rehire two senior men who had already retired. On Wednesday (May 12), it was announced that veteran...
View Post
COVID 19

Jewel Changi Airport and passenger terminals closed to the public for two weeks

Singapore -- Jewel Changi Airport and all the Changi Airport passenger terminal buildings will be closed to the public for 14 days from May 13 to May 27 due to a Covid-19 cluster linked to a cleaner who worked at Terminal...
View Post
Featured News

Jamus Lim argues for more ‘soft infrastructure’ investment despite Singa Bill focus on ‘hard infrastructure’

Singapore — Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim wants the new Singa Bill to allow investments not only in physical infrastructure but also in human capital. There has been a lot of chatter among the intellectual and policy classes worldwide about investing in...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent