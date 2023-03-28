Food delivery aunty and restaurant cashier pitch in to buy food and drink for hungry cyclist who didn’t have enough money

SINGAPORE: When a cyclist got hungry but found out he didn’t have enough money for a meal at Little Caesars at Northshore Plaza, a food delivery rider and a cashier surprised him by stepping in to chip in the money he was lacking so he could have both pizza and a drink.

A follower of the @sgfollowsall Instagram account thanked the two kind individuals and posted the two women’s photos in a post on Monday (Mar 27), writing, “Thank you both! ❤”

“I was cycling with my friends when we decided to stop at Northshore Plaza to eat as we were all hungry. Upon entering Little Caesers to eat, I realised I did not have enough money as we wanted to eat somewhere cheaper at first. I tried asking my friends if they had money but they dint have any spare,” wrote the post author.

This conversation was overheard by a “food panda aunty was waiting to collect her order”, who then asked how much money the cyclist needed for his pizza and provided what was lacking.

But the kindness did not stop there.

The cashier of Little Caesars saw what the foodpanda rider had done and then offered to treat the cyclist to a drink, knowing that he would be thirsty after his pizza.

“She took money from her wallet and proceeded to pay for my drink,” the cyclist added.

Commenters on the post praised the two women for their kindness.

Others encouraged the cyclist to “pay it forward,” and help others when he, too, has a chance.

Others, however, criticized him for taking the women’s money.

Another commenter wrote, “I feel that there are a few things that we can learn from this boy.

A heart of gratefulness. He has the desire to thank and honour back as some may just take it and move on. I believe he has the good intention to thank back thru actual actions. I believe with the above 2, he will carry on what these 2 ladies had done when he grows up and have the means as an adult.”

This is the second time in a month that a foodpanda rider went out of their way to show kindness to someone. /TISG

