Following their 13th wedding anniversary, Beyoncé and Jay-Z share ‘Sin City’ photo album

Las Vegas — Beyoncé has posted a collection of new photos from a trip to Sin City with husband Jay-Z following their 13th wedding anniversary. The singer’s official website was updated with a series of photos. mostly hers and some of Jay-Z, on Saturday (April 10). On April 4, the couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary. The singer looked stunning in her outfit comprising tweed shorts and a matching blazer, accessorised with red heels, reported Billboard.

Beyoncé shared some photos of a plane ride and a date with Jay-Z in a gallery that was simply labelled ‘Sin City.’ The singer mostly posted the same photos as well as a fun GIF with Jay-Z later on Instagram.

A few weeks ago, Beyoncé gave a sneak peek at some family photos in which she was seen enjoying a carefree beach day with her kids in Malibu. Check out Beyonce’s collection of photos on her website and on Instagram.

Born on September 4, 1981, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter is an American singer and songwriter. Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Beyoncé performed in various singing and dancing competitions as a child. She rose to fame in the late 1990s as the lead singer of Destiny’s Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. Their hiatus saw the release of her first solo album, Dangerously in Love (2003), which featured the US Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles “Crazy in Love” and “Baby Boy”.

Following the disbandment of Destiny's Child in 2006, Beyoncé released her second solo album, B'Day, which contained hit singles "Irreplaceable" and "Beautiful Liar". Beyoncé also starred in multiple films such as The Pink Panther (2006), Dreamgirls (2006), Obsessed (2009), and The Lion King (2019). Her marriage to Jay-Z and her portrayal of Etta James in Cadillac Records (2008) influenced her third album, I Am… Sasha Fierce (2008), which earned a record-setting six Grammy Awards in 2010. It spawned the successful singles "If I Were a Boy", "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)", and "Halo".

