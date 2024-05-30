SINGAPORE: Yet another airline has witnessed major injuries on one of its flights due to turbulence, in the week after Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 fell over 175 feet during severe turbulence that resulted in the loss of one life and multiple injuries.

In the latest case, a Turkish Airlines flight attendant broke her back after the plane she was on hit turbulence, according to the press in Turkey. The incident occurred during a 50-minute flight from Istanbul to Izmir.

According to Hürriyet, Turkey’s largest newspaper, the aircraft suddenly dropped midair shortly after the pilot instructed passengers to fasten their seat belts. The abrupt descent caused the crew member to be thrown against the ceiling before crashing to the floor.

Upon landing in Izmir, she was rushed to a local hospital where doctors confirmed she had suffered a broken vertebra. The local press reported that the injured air stewardess had only been working in her post for a mere two months prior to the incident.

This latest episode is the third in a series of alarming turbulence incidents in recent days.

Early last week, Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 experienced one of the worst turbulence-related incidents in recent years. The incident led to the death of 73-year-old Geoff Kitchen and saw several passengers suffering severe injuries such as paralysis, skull and back trauma, and brain injuries.

Just days later, over the weekend, a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin encountered turbulence while flying over Turkey, injuring 12 passengers. Dublin Airport reported that upon landing, the flight was met by airport police and emergency services, with eight individuals requiring hospitalization.

Despite the proximity in timing and location, there is no evidence to suggest a connection between these incidents.

Turbulence, caused by sudden changes in airflow, is common at high altitudes. However, experts believe that climate change is making these episodes more severe.

A study by the University of Reading in the UK found a significant 55% rise in severe turbulence over the Atlantic Ocean from 1979 to 2020, correlating with rising global temperatures. This increase includes more instances of “clear-air turbulence,” which is difficult to detect and avoid as it occurs without visible warning signs.

To address this growing issue, fifteen airlines are collaborating to improve the monitoring of clear-air turbulence, according to the Financial Times. Meanwhile, aviation experts emphasize the importance of wearing seatbelts at all times during a flight, regardless of whether the seatbelt sign is illuminated, to mitigate the risk of injury during unexpected turbulence.

