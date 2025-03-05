Property

Five-room DBSS flat in Ang Mo Kio resold for record-breaking $1.48 million

March 5, 2025

SINGAPORE: A five-room Design, Build and Sell Scheme (DBSS) flat in Park Central@AMK has been sold for $1.48 million, setting a new resale record for the project.

According to transaction data from the Housing and Development Board (HDB) website, the unit is located in Block 588D, Ang Mo Kio Street 52, and sits on a high floor between the 28th and 30th storeys. The flat, which has a remaining lease of 85 years and 7 months, spans 119 square metres, translating to a price of approximately $12,437 per square metre.

This record-breaking sale surpasses the previous peak price of $1.268 million, set in February last year, by $212,000.

Park Central@AMK is a DBSS development comprising four 30-storey residential blocks. The estate features a total of 578 units, of which 402 are five-room flats. Over the past year, 11 five-room flats have changed hands, and notably, 10 of them were transacted at prices exceeding $1 million.

The sale further reinforces the trend of million-dollar HDB transactions, particularly for prime, well-located units in mature estates like Ang Mo Kio.

