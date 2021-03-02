First two out of group of ang mohs and foreigners fined over yacht party near Lazarus Island

- Advertisement -

A group of men and women were seen flouting safe-distancing measures while on a yacht at Lazarus Island on Dec 26 last year. The first two members of the group to face the court — Singapore permanent resident Mark Lau San Mao, 30, and Briton Amy Grace Ropner, 28 — pleaded guilty on Monday (Mar 1) to exceeding the maximum group size allowed. They were fined S$3,000 each.

Lau, a Hong Kong citizen, and Ropner are in a relationship and live together. They were the first among the 10 accused to be convicted.

The others, all Britons, have also been charged and their cases are pending.

They were working and living in Singapore then, but court documents did not state their occupations or whether their work passes will be revoked.

All 10 from the group will be represented by lawyer Terence Tan from law firm Robertson Chambers

They were on the yacht for a Boxing Day party, none of them wearing masks.

The party was held during phase 2 of the circuit breaker when social gatherings of more than five people were prohibited under Covid-19 regulations. Phase 2 ended on Dec 27, the day after Boxing Day.

From Dec 28 last year, Singapore has allowed gatherings of up to eight people as part of the third and final phase of its reopening.

