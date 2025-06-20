Fire breaks out on oil tanker in Singapore waters, no injuries reported

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out aboard an oil tanker anchored in the eastern waters of Singapore on Friday morning (20 June), prompting an emergency response from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

In a Facebook post, the SCDF said it received a report of the incident at around 8:10am. Approximately 40 marine firefighters from the Brani and West Coast Marine Fire Stations were immediately deployed, along with three marine rescue vessels.

Upon arrival, responders observed thick black smoke billowing from a storage room within the tanker. Firefighting teams launched a coordinated effort, with maritime units using water cannons from rescue boats to cool the ship’s hull and prevent the fire from spreading due to the vessel’s high temperatures.

Simultaneously, a separate firefighting team boarded the tanker to locate and suppress the blaze directly at its source. Armed with water jets, the firefighters successfully extinguished the fire from within the vessel.

The SCDF confirmed that all crew members on board the tanker were accounted for and safe. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.