Filmed & shamed: Man on the bus filmed talking on the phone with his mask pulled down

Singapore — Instead of naming and shaming, the new trend now seems to be film and shame. In line with that, a man on the bus was filmed for slightly more than a minute talking loudly while having his mask pulled down to his chin.

In the clip, which was then posted to the popular Facebook group Complaint Singapore by a fellow commuter on the bus, the man was seen talking loudly on the phone.

Right at the beginning of the video, he could be heard saying “I want this now done”, while the person filming said something that sounded like: “This one can post Facebook”.

The man continued talking for the entirety of the clip, speaking in a mix of both English and Mandarin. The woman who posted the clip, one Ms Chew, wrote in her caption that the incident happened on bus 854, on Monday (Sep 6), at around 10.05 pm. She added that the man took off his mask many times throughout the ride.

Many of those who commented on the video said that those filming should have confronted him, or at least have complained to the bus driver to ask him to mask up. Others commented on the man’s branded bag, saying that he had the ignorant attitude of a rich and entitled person.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, individuals found not wearing a mask or not wearing a mask properly outside their place of residence could face a fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both. /TISG

