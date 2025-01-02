What do you do when you’re far from home and can’t play your favourite sport? For Joanna Guzman, a Filipino maid, the answer was simple — move to a new country and discover something even more exciting.

In 2018, while working for a family in Singapore, Joanna found herself living in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, for six months as the family’s home underwent renovations.

An avid runner, Joanna was eager to find a sport to occupy her free time but couldn’t find any local running events. That’s when her friends introduced her to a game that was completely new to her – disc golf.

According to a TNP story, at first, she wasn’t impressed. “My first impression of disc golf was that it was boring,” she said with a laugh. “It looked really boring to me and it was a boring game to play.”

However, during the pandemic, with fewer socializing options, Joanna decided to give disc golf another try—and this time, it stuck.

The sport, which combines elements of golf and frisbee, quickly won her over. “I love everything about disc golf. It’s a great stress reliever for me,” she explained, her face lighting up.

As she played more regularly with friends, her passion grew, and soon, she couldn’t get enough of the game.

In 2023, Joanna made a life-changing decision: she moved to Johor Bahru permanently. “My current salary is the same as what I was getting in Singapore, but I have much more freedom to play disc golf in Malaysia,” she shared.

In Singapore, she only had Sundays off, but in Malaysia, she enjoys a longer break, from Friday night to Monday morning. And if her employer doesn’t need her on weekdays, she has the flexibility to practise her favourite sport even more.

Having a spacious garden at her employer’s home has been a huge bonus, giving her room to practise without the fear of hitting anyone.

“There’s so much space in Malaysia that I don’t have to worry about my frisbee hitting someone in the head!” she said. In Singapore, however, there was less space, and she would often have to wait for pedestrians or cyclists to pass before continuing her game.

Joanna’s journey from novice to competitor was swift. She recalls the nerves she felt during her first disc golf competition, held during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I was so nervous as I clutched the frisbee in my hand. I was playing against competitors from Japan,” she said. Despite her inexperience, she came in third—a remarkable feat for her debut.

Since then, Joanna has participated in 28 competitions, securing 12 wins and frequently finishing on the podium. Her impressive rise has made her one of the first Filipino women to compete in disc golf at a competitive level.

One of her proudest moments came at the 2023 Southeast Asia Disc Golf Championship, where she clinched third place, competing against seasoned professionals with much more experience than her. “I couldn’t believe I competed and beat almost all of them,” she said.

In 2022 and 2023, Joanna was invited to participate in the prestigious Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) Amateur Disc Golf World Championships in the US, but visa issues prevented her from attending.

However, she hasn’t given up on her dream. “I’m eyeing a spot in the 2025 edition of the championships,” she said, hopeful that her visa would be approved this time.

For Joanna, winning is not the ultimate goal. “Winning isn’t my priority. I just want to have fun, enjoy what I’m doing, and meet new people,” she shared.

Joanna’s journey from a beginner with no interest in the sport to a competitive disc golfer is evidence of her passion, determination, and love for the game.

It is also an inspiring reminder that sometimes, a simple change of location can open the door to new passions and extraordinary achievements.