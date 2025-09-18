// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, September 18, 2025
Photo: Singapore Roads Accident.com FB
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Ferrari ran red light at Victoria Street before getting T-boned by oncoming car

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A red Ferrari ran a red light and collided with a white Honda at the junction of Arab Street and Victoria Street in Bugis on Wednesday night (Sep 17).

An eyewitness, who shared dashcam footage of the crash with Stomp, captured the moment of impact as the Ferrari sped through the red light before being struck.

The motorist, who was waiting at the junction, said he had to continue driving once the light turned green to avoid obstructing vehicles behind him.

“I couldn’t stop because there was only one lane left unobstructed. We had to move as there were vehicles behind us,” he told the citizen journalism portal.

He added that he was shaken by what he saw but thankful that there were no casualties among pedestrians, who had been alert enough not to cross at the time of the collision.

“I was shocked but relieved there were no casualties as the pedestrians were alert enough to not cross the road. The occupants in the white car seemed okay as well. I saw some pedestrians and the white car’s occupants calling the police,” he told Stomp.

Another video posted by the Singapore Roads Accident Facebook page showed the aftermath of the crash at the busy junction.

The police have since confirmed they were alerted to the accident involving two cars at about 9:50 p.m. A 55-year-old male driver was conscious when taken to the hospital.

A 34-year-old male driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

Singapore Politics

