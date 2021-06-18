Fennie Yuen sparks concerns about her health with her ‘too thin’ appearance

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Back in the early ’90s, Hong Kong actress Fennie Yuen Kit Ying was a famous star after appearing in blockbusters such as Swordsman and The Tai-Chi Master. By the time the noughties came along, Yuen was no longer as popular as she was before. Yuen made a rare onscreen appearance recently as a guest on the online talk show Happy And Healthy Till 120, which is hosted by Hong Kong stars Maria Cordero and Peng Jingguang.

Netizens became concerned after seeing the 51-year-old on the show as they feel that the former actress looks “too thin” now. Back in 1994, it was reported that Yuen was battling an eating disorder. Netizens are worried that the star could have suffered a relapse, according to 8days.sg. Fortunately, Yuen addressed these concerns on the show, saying that she is doing well. Standing at 1.66 m, the actress revealed that she weighs less than 50 kg now, which is not a healthy weight for someone of her height.

Yuen revealed that she used to feel affected by what people say for being too thin, but she is no longer bothered by these comments as she feels that being healthy is the most important thing.

“I do eat, but really slowly, it takes me four hours to finish a meal,” Yuen said.

She also added that she collects a number of recipes as inspiration, and that she’s really into soups these days.

She also spoke about how she wasn’t in the best of mental health back when she was still acting in dramas.

“At that time, my emotional state was at an all-time low. I didn’t even want to go for a haircut, and travelling from Central to Causeway Bay was a huge challenge for me. I needed to muster loads of courage just to make that trip. In the end, I managed to overcome these issues by seeking help from a doctor,” she said.

Yuen also clarified the rumours that she has retired from showbiz, insisting that she has “never thought of retiring”. She was last seen in the 2014 TVB drama, Never Dance Alone./TISGFollow us on Social Media

