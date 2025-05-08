Feeling invisible at work? Take back the spotlight with these power moves

- Advertisement -

In a Reddit post, a software engineer ranted because he usually finds himself on the “outside looking in”. Unlike most of his colleagues, who have formed closely-knit circles—chit-chatting, working together, and instantly offering each other help—he struggles to find that same sense of connection. When he reaches out to them with questions or tries to join in their conversations, he’s frequently met with gracious glances or ambiguous allusions to being “too busy”.

Does this sound familiar? If you’ve ever felt “unseen” at work, you’re not alone, and it’s time to shift the narrative.

In the contemporary workplace, it’s easy to blend into the background, particularly in hybrid or remote settings. Most of the time, you’re unheeded during meetings, overlooked for promotions, or just not getting the credit you deserve. Feeling “unseen” at work can be disadvantageous to your self-esteem and profession. Don’t fret, though — visibility is not about being the flashiest person in the room; it’s about being tactical, unswerving, and reliable. Ready to take back the attention and their interest?

Do these four power moves, and you will surely reclaim your presence and influence in whatever workplace you belong:

Speak up strategically, not constantly — Visibility isn’t about controlling the work discussions or casual conversations; it’s all about adding value when it matters. This can be achieved by finding moments where your input can steer the conversation, for instance, by proposing a distinct viewpoint or resolving a tenacious issue. Make sure to prepare your notes before meetings and equip yourself with at least one insightful question or suggestion. Likewise, if you need to speak, keep it brief and make an impression. This can leave a stronger impact than mouthing endlessly about inconsequential matters for the sake of talking or echoing what others have already said. Over time, workmates and supervisors will start associating your name with valuable contributions, and not senseless statements.

Align yourself with high-impact projects—If you’re deeply buried in tasks that rarely get you noticed, it’s time to “spin the wheel” and seek out undertakings that are observable to higher-echelon people or tied to cherished company objectives. These endeavours offer integral exposure and often come with more chances to join forces cross-functionally. If you’re not currently on a high-profile team, offer your time to assist on a project that requires additional support. To be in the right room at the right time frequently starts with you raising your hand.

Build relationships with key influencers — Relationships are like cash in any workplace. Make the effort and take the time to form bonds with significant workmates, not just those in the upper corporate ladder, but also those who may not be leaders but are valued by others. A modest tête-à-tête over a cup of coffee, a caring follow-up correspondence or phone text, or overtly identifying someone else’s accomplishment can go a long way. When people trust you, they’ll probably mention your name in rooms you aren’t in. Visibility habitually activates when others believe in your value.

Share your wins without bragging—Self-promotion doesn’t have to feel tacky—it just needs to be deliberate. Create consistent touchpoints to share your progress, whether it’s a weekly appraisal to your manager or a summary during team meetings. Set your contributions in terms of impact, for example, you say “This improved response time by 20%” rather than emphasising your effort (“I worked hard on this”). More than anything else, connect your actions to the larger team or business objectives. It shows that you’re thinking always of what’s good for the organisation, which is precisely the type of presence that gets noticed.

From invisible to indispensable

It isn’t necessary to change who you are as a person to be seen; rather, you need to be seen for who you already are. With these power moves, you can swing from feeling invisible to being indispensable, from being non-essential to being super vital.