‘Feel at home’ — Netizens call out man lying on multiple MRT seats

SINGAPORE: An MRT passenger was caught on camera as he turned the seats into his personal couch, lying across three seats while looking at his phone.

In a 15-second video clip posted on Singapore Incidents’ Facebook page, it shows how the man, who was suspected to be wearing a Grab uniform, was comfortably lying, and his backpack took up yet another seat. As the man looks at his mobile phone throughout the short video, the other passengers occupying the row of seats appear to be unbothered by it.

With this, netizens expressed their displeasure towards the man’s behaviour. One netizen expressed: “Operators should get enforcement to patrol on commuters,” which was responded to by another netizen who raised the concern to MRT and requested to have an officer onboard to let commuters be aware that there is a staff member monitoring their behaviour inside the public transportation.

A similar comment stated: “Nowadays, no police officers patrol the MRT??… MRT operators should hire enforcement officers to check.”

Thinking that the man works for delivery because of his attire, another netizen remarked: “I know you deliver can be tiring, but not in this manner to rest in the train.”

A few more netizens declared that he ‘feels at home’, and that the train is ‘like his house.’

One more netizen was curious if someone told the man about the situation or if the people just minded their own business because they were all seated.

“This is too much..If I’m there, for sure I will voice out,” a comment concluded.

Some MRT etiquette

In Singapore, part of the MRT etiquette is to offer seats to the elderly, families, the disabled, and pregnant women. People are also advised to give way to wheelchair users and families who use the elevators at the MRT stations.

Furthermore, commuters are expected to be mindful of the space they take up, such as putting their bags on the seat beside them and throwing their feet up onto a nearby seat. Manspreading is also not encouraged. Commuters are advised not to push or shove one another inside the MRT, and if an individual has a bag or a small suitcase, he/she can stand in a corner or place it at their feet while seated.