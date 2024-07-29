SINGAPORE: A Singapore father has asserted online that his “faith in Singaporeans has been restored” after four strangers stepped forward to help him when his sick baby threw up in public. Taking to the Singapore subreddit on Sunday (28 July), the father – using the handle SGdude90, recounted:

“Today I was alone with baby at a shopping mall. Wife was at home resting because she had stomach flu. We should have anticipated baby might get too. Baby suddenly vomited all over me, on floor, baby carrier and on clothes. I stood there completely helpless, wondering how the hell I was going to resolve this mess.”

The father’s anxiety and helplessness were quickly alleviated by the unexpected intervention of four compassionate strangers.

“FOUR strangers stepped in to help me. One uncle helped to wipe my shirt with me, one aunty wiped the floor, a husband wiped my carrier while his wife carried and cleaned my baby’s clothes (even their child tried helping even though I warned them my baby got stomach flu),” he wrote.

Revealing that he was overwhelmed with gratitude, the father said: “I bowed and thanked them profusely, I could never have done this alone. Singaporeans are awesome.”

The post has since gone viral, accumulating over 2,500 upvotes within a few hours and receiving numerous comments from Singaporeans who were moved by the story. Many praised the good Samaritans and found the account to be a heartwarming reminder of the kindness that exists within the community.

Comments flooded in, with users commending the strangers for their selflessness and expressing pride in the Singaporean spirit of helping others in need. In a city often known for its fast-paced lifestyle, this incident serves as a poignant reminder of the power of community and the difference that simple acts of kindness can make in someone’s life.

TISG/