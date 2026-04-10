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Father of Johor Police Station attacker declared ‘police blood permissible to kill’

Kazi Mahmood
By Kazi Mahmood

MALAYSIA: Two years ago, Malaysia and Singapore were shocked at the brazen attack on a police station in Ulu Tiram, creating jitters of a possible comeback of terror groupings in the country.

To make things worse, the High Court yesterday heard that the father of the attacker in Johor Bahru had once claimed that “the blood of police, government institutions, and soldiers is permissible to kill.”

The confessions came from the third prosecution witness, Muhamad Farhan Haiqim Mohd Isa, 24, who alleged the statement was made by the first accused, Radin Imran Radin Mohd Yassin, 64, while in lockup.

Radin Imran is the father of the dead attacker. Radin Luqman Radin Imran, a 21-year-old Malaysian, was killed during the assault on the police station.

The prosecution witness also added that Radin Imran revealed his intention to kill his own brother for refusing to follow his ideology.

Besides declaring that it is ‘halal’ to attack police officers, the father of the dead man also showed sadness that he was not invited by his son to attack the police station.

“He said the blood of police, government institutions and soldiers was permissible to kill. He claimed that if he left his house, he had a responsibility to wage jihad and spread his teachings,” Farhan said during examination-in-chief by Deputy Public Prosecutor Yazid Mustaqim Roslan.

They were both in remand at the Seri Alam District Police Headquarters lock-up.

Farhan identified Radin Imran and the second accused, Radin Romyullah, in the dock.

Farhan, an industrial trainee, was at the Ulu Tiram police station around 1 am on May 17, 2024. He was accompanying his former girlfriend to lodge a sexual harassment report.

He said he was speaking to a constable, Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, outside the station when a masked man dressed in black arrived on a motorcycle.

Minutes later, Farhan heard screams, rushed inside for help, and hid under a table with his girlfriend. He then heard gunshots before calling emergency services.

Two constables, Ahmad Azza Fahmi, 22, and Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, were killed, while Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan, 40, was injured. The attacker was shot dead.

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