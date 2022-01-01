Fate of SG-M’sia VTL to be decided 2 days before Jan 20—M’sian Transport Minister

- Advertisement -

Malaysian Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said on Thursday (Dec 30) that the decision concerning the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) for air and land between Singapore and Malaysia will be made at least 48 hours before the temporary suspension is scheduled to end on Jan 20.

The VTL’s fate will be dependent on the Covid-19 situation at that time, Dr Wee told members of the press after he held a meeting with the Johor MCA liaison committee on Thursday, reported The Star.

However, he announced that the quota for travel would be reduced.

“It is still too early to tell as there are another three weeks until then.

What we know is that the quota will be reduced but it all depends on the Covid-19 situation at that time such as the Omicron or other variants.

Then, we will make an evaluation.”

On Dec 22, Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that ticket sales for VTL flights and buses for inbound travel between Dec 23 and Jan 20 would be suspended due to an increase in imported Covid-19 infections. However, everyone who had already purchased tickets would be allowed to use them for travel, provided they met VTL requirements.

The Malaysian Transport Minister said on Thursday’s press conference that S Iswaran, his counterpart in Singapore, called him on Dec 21 to inform him of the decision to suspend ticket sales, but added that authorities in both countries will continue to work together closely regarding the issue.

On Dec 30, the MOH reported 311 new Covid-19 infections, 114 of which are imported cases. MOH added that 103 of the new cases were of the Omicron variant, 70 of which are imported.

Some netizens expressed concerns over “cross-contaminating” between the two countries and said the VTL suspension should be extended.

A number of others expressed frustration over the opening and closing of borders.

