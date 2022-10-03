Fann Wong: ‘Brilliant cast, crew, and creators behind #thelkymusical2022’

- Advertisement -

Fann Woon Fong, a 51-year-old Singaporean actress, singer, and model better known as Fann Wong, shared how impressed and delighted she was after watching The LKY Musical 2022 at the Marina Bay Sands.

The LKY Musical is said to be the story of Singapore. It narrates a tale of hardships – overcoming what seemed to be impossible challenges and rising up from the ground.

Together with her husband Christopher Lee, also a Singaporean actor, she exclaimed how the Singaporean tale turned out to be inspiring and beautiful when played and produced on stage.

“An uniquely , inspiring Singaporean tale. Big congratulations to the brilliant cast, crew and creators behind #thelkymusical2022 强爱了” she said.

Fans of both the actors and the musical showed their utmost support by commenting numerous congratulatory messages on the posts.

The LKY Musical ran from Sept 7, 2022, until Oct 2, 2022. After three weeks of amazing shows topped with new musical arrangements and songs, this was indeed the ideal show that brought Singaporeans together again after all the difficulties of the past years.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg