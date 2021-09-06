Fan Bingbing spotted sitting on the sidewalk waiting for her friends

- Advertisement -

Whether you realised it or not, celebrities are also just like us.

Recently, there was a very unexpected sighting of Chinese actress Fan Bingbing which was shared online by a netizen to the surprise of everyone.

The 39-year-old actress was not seen at a restaurant or a mall, but hanging out at one corner on the street. Fan was not in a middle of a shoot either.

The netizen shared that Fan was waiting for her friends and had chosen to sit down on the sidewalk.

However, before anyone condemns the actress for not wearing a mask, the netizen also revealed that Fan was originally wearing one but had removed it after she realised that she had been recognised and that people were taking photos of her, according to 8days.sg.

The netizen also praised Fan’s beauty, saying that she’s “really very pretty”. In the comments section, other netizens also concurred with the original poster, with one writing that she “looks pretty even in an unedited photo”.

Born Sep 16, 1981, Fan Bingbing is a Chinese actress, model, television producer, and singer.

Since 2013, Fan has been listed as the highest-paid celebrity in the Forbes China Celebrity 100 list for four years in a row after ranking in the top 10 every year since 2006.

Fan is also one of the highest-paid actresses in the world and has been called a global fashion icon due to her frequent appearances on the red carpet, at movie premieres, and at fashion shows.

Fan rose to fame in East Asia in 1998–1999 with the TV costume drama series My Fair Princess.

In 2003, she starred in Cell Phone, which became China’s highest-grossing film of the year, and received critical acclaim at the Hundred Flowers Awards.

She has starred in many Chinese films, most notably Lost in Beijing (2007), Buddha Mountain (2011), Double Xposure (2012) and I Am Not Madame Bovary (2016), where she received awards from the Golden Horse Film Festival and Awards, the Tokyo International Film Festival, the San Sebastián International Film Festival and Golden Rooster Awards. /TISG

