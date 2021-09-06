Entertainment Celebrity spotted sitting on the sidewalk waiting for her friends

Fan Bingbing spotted sitting on the sidewalk waiting for her friends

Celebrities wanna' have some fun with friends too.

Fan Bingbing is seen sitting on a sidewalk. Picture: Weibo

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Whether you realised it or not, are also just like us.

Recently, there was a very unexpected sighting of Chinese actress Fan Bingbing which was shared online by a to the of everyone.

The -year-old actress was not seen at a restaurant or a mall, but hanging out at one corner on the street. Fan was not in a middle of a shoot either.

The netizen shared that Fan was waiting for her friends and had chosen to sit down on the sidewalk.

- Advertisement -

However, before anyone condemns the actress for not wearing a mask, the netizen also revealed that Fan was originally wearing one but had removed it after she realised that she had been recognised and that people were taking photos of her, according to 8days.sg.

Fan Bingbing was spotted by a netizen. Picture: Weibo

The netizen also praised Fan’s beauty, saying that she’s “really very pretty”. In the comments section, other netizens also concurred with the original poster, with one writing that she “looks pretty even in an unedited photo”.

Born Sep 16, 1981, Fan Bingbing is a Chinese actress, model, television producer, and .

- Advertisement -

Since 2013, Fan has been listed as the highest-paid celebrity in the Forbes China Celebrity 100 list for four years in a row after ranking in the top 10 every year since 2006.

Fan is also one of the highest-paid actresses in the world and has been called a global fashion icon due to her frequent appearances on the red carpet, at movie premieres, and at fashion shows.

Fan to fame in East Asia in 1998–1999 with the TV costume drama series My Fair Princess.

In 2003, she starred in Cell Phone, which became China’s highest-grossing film of the year, and received critical acclaim at the Hundred .

- Advertisement -

She has starred in many Chinese , most notably Lost in Beijing (2007), Buddha Mountain (2011), Double Xposure (2012) and I Am Not Madame Bovary (2016), where she received awards from the Golden Horse Film Festival and Awards, the Tokyo International Film Festival, the San Sebastián International Film Festival and Golden Rooster Awards. /TISG

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent