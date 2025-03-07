Mr Petraeus argued that Trump’s focus on securing a minerals deal with Ukraine—amid the ongoing war with Russia—was primarily driven by a need to demonstrate progress to the American public. He added that the US President perhaps underestimated Mr Zelenskyy’s resilience and ability to negotiate.

Calling Mr Trump a “TV show host,” Mr Petraeus opined that the US president assumed that the Ukrainian leader, who rose to prominence as a comedian before his political career, would simply submit to US demands under pressure. Instead, Mr Zelenskyy, whom the blogger praised as astute, refused to sign an agreement that would not benefit Ukraine.

“The irony is that it’s the Ukrainian president that has all the cards now after Trump threw his own out the window in the past two weeks,” Mr Petraeus observed. He argued that Trump’s previous statements about ending the war and halting US aid to Ukraine had left the US with little leverage to secure a deal.

Mr Petraeus also pointed to the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, which pledged US support for Ukraine’s sovereignty in exchange for its renouncement of nuclear weapons, suggesting that Ukraine was under no obligation to repay the US for military aid provided over the past three years.

The blogger concluded by noting that the ultimate loser in the confrontation was not Ukraine, but rather Mr Trump and his allies. “In the end, however, the ‘comedian’ took public abuse from him and his lapdog Vance, and then left them high and dry without the paper they so desperately seek,” he wrote.

While his take has won both supporters and critics, Mdm Ho’s decision to share this commentary has sparked debate and has once again placed her at the center of political discourse, with many questioning her views on international matters and their potential implications for Singapore’s foreign policy.