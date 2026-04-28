Ex-Minister joins MRT bandwagon after DPM’s electricity saving tips cause unease

SINGAPORE: Ex-Minister Ng Eng Hen has posted a photo on social media showing himself on board an MRT train, sparking questions as to whether the veteran politician is trying to back Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Gan Kim Yong after the latter’s electricity saving tips caused controversy earlier this month.

Showing off his Passion Card, the former minister wrote on Facebook, “Took MRT to Maxwell Food Centre and had the laksa mee on Sunday. With this new long range capability, I can now target hawker food faraway!”

Comparisons to Mr Gan were immediate. He had said in Parliament earlier this month that Singaporeans should take public transport instead of driving and use fans instead of air-conditioning units to do their part in conserving energy.

Netizens on social media, online forums, and messaging groups were quick to ask whether the DPM and his fellow ministers would lead by example and take buses and trains, and turn off the air-con in Parliament, to do their part.

Others described the remarks as “tone-deaf” and “out of touch,” with some suggesting they reflected a disconnect between policymakers and ordinary citizens.

As the remarks continued stirring a sense of unease online, Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh was spotted travelling by train, winning widespread praise and comparisons to the DPM. DPM Gan was hot on Mr Singh’s heels and was spotted hours later on Friday (April 10) taking the Punggol LRT with an entourage following him.

However, just days after the LRT ride, DPM Gan has gone back to the comfort of car rides.

In a Facebook post on April 12, Mr Gan revealed he was on his way to Changi Airport for an official visit to the United States, where he is expected to meet government and business leaders, including in Austin, Texas. The post, which featured a photograph of him seated in a car, quickly drew attention online.

Critics asked whether the LRT ride had been a staged gesture and a one-off act rather than a genuine attempt to practice what he preaches.

The comments on Mr Ng’s post, meanwhile, include ones questioning whether he is “doing his part” and backing the DPM.

One commenter tagged the DPM himself and quipped, “Nowadays the trend is, taking mrt or public transport need to post online.”

Another netizen commented, “WP MP took MRT, DPM took MRT, SMOS took MRT. Now ex-Defence Minister also take MRT. We are suddenly so obsessed with MRT.”

Crediting Pritam Singh for starting a trend, a commenter said, “Now even ex minister joining the fab show started by PS.”