Entertainment Celebrity Evelyn Tan talks about 'taboo topic' #MentalWellness in Singapore

Evelyn Tan talks about ‘taboo topic’ #MentalWellness in Singapore

“The topic is taboo, and the social stigma is suffocating and isolating. Sometimes, it feels like we are all just pretending to be okay while struggling to stay afloat in this performance-centric society,” she said. 

By Aiah Bathan
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

Evelyn Tan, a Singaporean Radio DJ well-known as Qijia, shared about her new podcast, #我们的心理话, which talks about #MentalWellness in Singapore. 

The topic is taboo, and the social stigma is suffocating and isolating. Sometimes, it feels like we are all just pretending to be okay while struggling to stay afloat in this performance-centric society.” she said. 

Qijia expressed that by the end of 2021, she had encountered people who willingly shared their stories regarding mental health. She was inspired by their openness to speak out about a controversial topic, and she also went to seek guidance and therapy for herself. 

“it was really one of the best things I ever did” she described her mental health awareness journey. 

Through her post, she encourages everyone to take part in mental health conversations through her podcast. 

“In this bilingual podcast series, I invite clinical psychologists and celebrity friends to talk about issues such as stress, anxiety, perfectionism, practicing mindfulness and many more” she added. 

Tan knew how difficult it is to be vulnerable about people’s mental and emotional concerns, yet she reminds us that help is always available if people are ready to talk about it first. 

“I hope this podcast brings you comfort and some helpful insights.

Remember, it is okay to not be okay.” she stated. 

Her podcast is available on Spotify, MeLISTEN, Apple Podcast, and Google Podcast. She also noted that video interviews with her celebrity friends about the subject matter will be uploaded on YouTube as well. 

Qijia is currently a DJ at Mediacorp Radio Yes 933. She airs every weekday, from 2-5pm. 

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Celebrity

Frasier re-boot confirmed, Kelsey Grammer to reprise his role

Anyone who is familiar with the 80s and 90s television shows will recall the hit sitcom Cheers and its very catchy introduction tune. The show which had an almost cult following soon led to the spin-off show Frasier which...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 11

Customer tells stall staff his ‘chicken rice was all bone with really no meat’ but stall staff says ‘Got meat, enough already’   A netizen took...
Read more
Sportsry

Premier League: Continuous referee confusions make fans angry

The VAR issue is persisting in the Premier League to the point that fans are getting fed up and exasperated with the results. The Premier...
Read more
Intl

Elon Musk on his transgender daughter’s estrangement: ‘Can’t win them all’

Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian cut ties with him six months ago. The billionaire told the Financial Times that the 18-year-old does not want to...
Read more
Sportsry

Erling Haaland destroys all football records at age 22; FC Copenhagen’s goalkeeper even asked if Erling is really ‘human’

Erling Haaland has been doubted by FC Copenhagen’s goalkeeper who, during a recent match, asked whether the Manchester City goal netter is human or...
Read more
Celebrity

Frasier re-boot confirmed, Kelsey Grammer to reprise his role

Anyone who is familiar with the 80s and 90s television shows will recall the hit sitcom Cheers and its...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 11

Customer tells stall staff his ‘chicken rice was all bone with really no meat’ but stall staff says ‘Got...
Read more
Sportsry

Premier League: Continuous referee confusions make fans angry

The VAR issue is persisting in the Premier League to the point that fans are getting fed up and...
Read more
Intl

Elon Musk on his transgender daughter’s estrangement: ‘Can’t win them all’

Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian cut ties with him six months ago. The billionaire told the Financial Times that the...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore