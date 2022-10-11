Evelyn Tan talks about ‘taboo topic’ #MentalWellness in Singapore

- Advertisement -

Evelyn Tan, a Singaporean Radio DJ well-known as Qijia, shared about her new podcast, #我们的心理话, which talks about #MentalWellness in Singapore.

“The topic is taboo, and the social stigma is suffocating and isolating. Sometimes, it feels like we are all just pretending to be okay while struggling to stay afloat in this performance-centric society.” she said.

Qijia expressed that by the end of 2021, she had encountered people who willingly shared their stories regarding mental health. She was inspired by their openness to speak out about a controversial topic, and she also went to seek guidance and therapy for herself.

“it was really one of the best things I ever did” she described her mental health awareness journey.

Through her post, she encourages everyone to take part in mental health conversations through her podcast.

“In this bilingual podcast series, I invite clinical psychologists and celebrity friends to talk about issues such as stress, anxiety, perfectionism, practicing mindfulness and many more” she added.

Tan knew how difficult it is to be vulnerable about people’s mental and emotional concerns, yet she reminds us that help is always available if people are ready to talk about it first.

“I hope this podcast brings you comfort and some helpful insights.

Remember, it is okay to not be okay.” she stated.

Her podcast is available on Spotify, MeLISTEN, Apple Podcast, and Google Podcast. She also noted that video interviews with her celebrity friends about the subject matter will be uploaded on YouTube as well.

Qijia is currently a DJ at Mediacorp Radio Yes 933. She airs every weekday, from 2-5pm.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg