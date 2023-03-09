Esplanade Bridge becomes latest hotspot for foreign workers and maids

SINGAPORE: The pathway right below the Esplanade Bridge has reportedly become a hotspot for migrant workers and foreign domestic workers in Singapore. While the hubbub in the area has brought more business to local vendors, some are disgruntled by the noise and congestion during the weekends.

Shin Min Daily News reported that several members of the public have complained about foreign workers overcrowding the area during their off days at the weekend, with many treating the area as a picnic ground.

The foreign workers reportedly spread out mats and plastic bags on the ground, blast music from speakers and unwind with their friends. The situation is reportedly more manageable in the afternoons, and some individuals have indicated that foreign workers tend to leave around noon.

While some are pleased that the foreign workers who aid Singaporeans have found a relaxing space to enjoy their one off-day each week, some pedestrians are displeased.

The Chinese daily reported grievances from some members of the public, that the multitude of maids and foreign workers obstruct the Esplanade Bridge pathway, posing a challenge for pedestrians to walk through.

It added that some have complained about the excessive noise emanating from people who play loud music from their speakers and litter left behind by irresponsible groups.

Others are apparently concerned about the negative impact these gatherings may have on tourism, as the area is in the middle of Singapore’s popular downtown that is frequented by tourists.

On their part, the foreign workers are trying to reduce the inconvenience others may feel. One migrant worker, a 35-year-old named Wei Sheng, told the publication that he plays music from his personal set of speakers every weekend to entertain his friends but would lower the volume if anyone complains.

Meanwhile, some vendors have appreciated the increased business brought by foreign workers. An ice cream seller said that her business goes up significantly when the crowds descend on the weekends, making the area a profitable zone for food and beverage stalls.

