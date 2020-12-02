Entertainment Celebrity comes out as , now known as

Ellen Page comes out as transgender, now known as Elliot Page

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer," said the Canadian born actor

Elliot Page has revealed that he is transgender. Picture: Instagram

The actor previously known as has come out as , introducing himself as in social media posts. The Oscar-nominated Juno star is happy at sharing the news but is afraid of possible backlash.

In the milestone move for an A-list actor, the performer formerly known as Ellen Page showed gratitude to supporters in the trans community for helping him on his journey to “finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

The Canadian-born actor added, “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer.” Page recently starred in Netflix superhero series, The Umbrella Academy. Page’s revelation as a trans received praise across Hollywood and beyond with LGBTQ charity GLAAD calling the actor “remarkable” and “an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people.”

“He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people,” said the group’s director of transgender media Nick Adams. “All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are.”

Netflix tweeted: “So proud of our superhero! We love you Elliot!”

Elliot Page debuted his Hollywood career in the 2007 movie Juno. Picture: Instagram

In 2007, the 33-year-old debuted in Hollywood with an Oscar-nominated role as a pregnant teenager in sleeper hit Juno. He also starred in the 2010 science fiction hit Inception opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, and the 2012 Woody Allen comedy To Rome with Love. In 2014, Page came out as gay and quickly became a face for Hollywood’s LGBTQ community. In 2018, Page tied the knot with dancer Emma Portner.

Since 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past, Page has been absent from big-budget Hollywood blockbusters, shrugging off suggestions of being typecast or shunned by Tinseltown. Page is part of a small group of prominent Hollywood transgender figures, alongside The Matrix series writer-directors Lana and Lilly Wachowski, Transparent creator Joey Soloway and actor Laverne Cox.

On Monday (November 30), Cox shared about being a victim of a recent transphobic attack in Los Angeles, underlining the hostility facing many transgender individuals in the entertainment industry and beyond.

“The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now… I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence,” wrote Page.

Page also railed against politicians who “criminalise trans health care and deny our right to exist,” as well as influential public figures who use “a massive platform who continue to spew hostility towards the trans community.”

“You have blood on your hands. You unleash a fury of vile and demeaning rage that lands on the shoulders of the trans community,” added Page, noting high rates of attempted suicide among the community.

Alphonso David, president of LGBTQ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign, thanked Page for “sharing your truth with us, and for shining a bright light on the challenges too many in our community face.”

Even though Page did not specify any individuals, President Donald Trump’s administration has attempted to roll back Obama-era anti-discrimination protections for transgender people in the health care system, and also banned transgender Americans from serving in the military.

Author of Harry Potter franchise, JK Rowling has been suffering backlash in recent years over remarks deemed insulting to transgender people.

Rowling sparked controversy in June for tweeting about the use of the phrase “people who menstruate” instead of women — prompting some former fans and activists to call for a boycott of her works.

“You aren’t being ‘cancelled,’ you are hurting people. I am one of those people and we won’t be silent in the face of your attacks,” wrote Page, addressing transphobia in general.

GLAAD provided a “tip sheet” for journalists covering Page’s statement, advising reporters to “use he/they pronouns when referring to Elliot Page.”

