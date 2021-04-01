Electricity and gas tariffs to go up for April-June quarter

- Advertisement -

Singapore — SP Group and City Gas have said that electricity and gas tariffs will go up for the quarter from April to June.

In a statement on Wednesday (Mar 31), SP Group added that the 8.6 per cent increase in electricity tariff for households is mainly due to the higher cost of fuel for producing electricity.

This means that, excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST), the tariff for households will increase from 20.76 cents to 22.55 cents per kWh for the quarter ending on Jun 30.

From January to March this year, the quarterly household electricity tariff was 20.76 cents per kWh, before adding in GST.

According to a CNA article, City Gas also said on Wednesday (Mar 31) that, excluding GST, gas tariffs for households will also increase by 0.84 cents per kilowatt-hour to 18.07 cents from Apr 1 to Jun 30.

It too added that the increase is due to higher fuel costs compared with the previous quarter.

Netizens said online that this was not the right time to increase taxes.

