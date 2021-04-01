Home News Electricity and gas tariffs to go up for April-June quarter

Electricity and gas tariffs to go up for April-June quarter

Fuel cost has increased, say SP Group and City Gas

Photo: For illustrative purposes only / AFP / Roslan Rahman

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsSG Economy
- Advertisement -

Singapore — SP Group and City Gas have said that electricity and gas tariffs will go up for the quarter from April to June.

In a statement on Wednesday (Mar 31), SP Group added that the 8.6 per cent increase in electricity tariff for households is mainly due to the higher cost of fuel for producing electricity.

This means that, excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST), the tariff for households will increase from 20.76 cents to 22.55 cents per kWh for the quarter ending on Jun 30.

From January to March this year, the quarterly household electricity tariff was 20.76 cents per kWh, before adding in GST.

- Advertisement -

According to a CNA article, City Gas also said on Wednesday (Mar 31) that, excluding GST, gas tariffs for households will also increase by 0.84 cents per kilowatt-hour to 18.07 cents from Apr 1 to Jun 30.

It too added that the increase is due to higher fuel costs compared with the previous quarter.

Netizens said online that this was not the right time to increase taxes.

/TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Young man drowns after swimming with friends in Serangoon Canal

Singapore – A 21-year-old man drowned early Sunday morning (Mar 28) after swimming with friends in Serangoon Canal. At around 5 am on Sunday, a man drowned while swimming with his friends in a canal in Serangoon, reported the Chinese newspaper Lianhe...
View Post
Featured News

Man shouts ‘You know who’s my mother or not?!’ while resisting police arrest

Singapore – Video footage of a man getting apprehended by the police and shouting, "You know who's my mother or not?!" has gone viral online. Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a video on Saturday (Mar 27) of a man resisting police...
View Post
Featured News

S’pore PR admits raping and sexually assaulting daughter and her best friend

Singapore – A Singapore permanent resident (PR) pleaded guilty to three charges of statutory rape after giving in to his paedophilic urges and preying on his young daughter whenever his wife was not home. On Friday (Mar 26), a 44-year-old man, originally...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent