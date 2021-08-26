Elderly tissue seller tears up with gratitude when given an angbao

Singapore — In the spirit of ‘doing something good for Singapore’, activist Gilbert Goh is often seen helping the less fortunate.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Aug 24) Mr Goh documented a heartwarming incident where he encountered an elderly tissue paper seller by the roadside.
He wrote: “Shocked when this elderly tissue paper seller shed tears after passing him our angbao earlier today”. Mr Goh added that the man is a regular peddler at his usual spot and there are many passers-by who often buy his tissues or give him cash out of sympathy.
“We sometimes passed him our free meals whenever we are distributing at that vicinity, and he seems to be there 24/7 even late at night,” Mr Goh wrote.
He urged those passing by the area to support the elderly man by buying some of his tissues.
“Do something good for Singapore – a charity movement to alleviate the hardships of displaced elderly Singaporeans,” he added.
Activist Gilbert Goh has been raising awareness regarding the plight of Singapore’s homeless for some time now, but he has also underlined that their situation has become more difficult than ever, especially due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mr Goh also encountered an elderly woman recently whom he called “probably our saddest rough sleeper case so far.”
In a Facebook post on Jul 25, Mr Goh wrote about and shared the photos of the auntie whom he said “cut a pitiful spectacle” during the homeless outreach he and his team conducted the day before.
They met the woman, who survives by collecting and selling used tins, as she was pushing her trolley.
The auntie has many health issues, as can be gleaned from his post. He said that some volunteers even had to help her change her adult diapers.
His team of volunteers want to go beyond one-time help and committed to giving her $50 every week for her food and other necessities. /TISG
Gilbert Goh encounters the ‘saddest rough sleeper’, a homeless auntie with ill health, who has to wear adult diapers
Follow us on Social Media
Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sgNo tags for this post.