Elderly tissue seller tears up with gratitude when given an angbao

“Do something good for Singapore – a charity movement to alleviate the hardships of displaced elderly Singaporeans,” he added.

Activist Gilbert Goh has been raising awareness regarding the plight of Singapore’s homeless for some time now, but he has also underlined that their situation has become more difficult than ever, especially due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Goh also encountered an elderly woman recently whom he called “probably our saddest rough sleeper case so far.”

In a Facebook post on Jul 25, Mr Goh wrote about and shared the photos of the auntie whom he said “cut a pitiful spectacle” during the homeless outreach he and his team conducted the day before.

They met the woman, who survives by collecting and selling used tins, as she was pushing her trolley.

The auntie has many health issues, as can be gleaned from his post. He said that some volunteers even had to help her change her adult diapers.

His team of volunteers want to go beyond one-time help and committed to giving her $50 every week for her food and other necessities. /TISG