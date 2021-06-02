Edison Chen allegedly asked netizen for sex when his wife was pregnant

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — It was reported recently that a Chinese netizen alleged in a Weibo post that Edison Chen, 40 propositioned her twice between November 2016 and January 2017, a few months before his daughter was born.

The Hong Kong idol has been with his wife, supermodel Qin Shupei, since 2015 and their daughter Alaia was born on March 4, 2017.

The Weibo post was originally written in 2019 but mostly remained under the radar. However, it started gaining attention on May 30, 2021, and is now one of the top trending posts on Weibo.

The netizen sent Chen an emoji on Instagram after watching him in a documentary by Vice China, according to 8days.sg.

“I felt that he was an interesting person. I didn’t expect him to reply within seconds. I was rather surprised and happy then because I felt that he had no airs about him. We chatted and he mentioned that he was going to Paris for a street fashion brand’s event, then the conversation took a turn.”

“I asked [Edison] where in Paris he would be, and he asked if I was going to see him,” she added. “I thought he was referring to the store that the event was happening at, so I told him that I’d make a trip down if I had time. But Mr Chen asked me, ‘Do you want to meet me at the hotel?’”

She said that she was shocked by the response as it came “too suddenly”.

“[I asked myself] why I was being propositioned by Edison Chen. I thought of the faces of the female stars [who were involved in his 2008 sex photos scandal],” she wrote.

Screenshots of the DMs allegedly exchanged between the pair were also shared, with Chen asking the netizen if she wanted to “meet and play” while he was in Shanghai.

He asked her to “confirm it now and make the date” when she didn’t respond, and followed up with a “?” when she ghosted him.

In another screenshot, he allegedly asked if she was “ready to f*** hard”. When she messaged him to know if he had arrived in Shanghai , he replied asking if she “[couldn’t] wait to f*** [him] hard”. When the netizen didn’t respond, he sent her another message insisting that he was “being serious cuz [he] wanna know the mood”, asking her to “reply [him] seriously (sic)”.

She then clarified that she had no intention to have a one-night stand with him and that she had only wanted to chat with him.

When she eventually told her friends about Chen, her female friends told her that it was a “relief that [she] didn’t go, or there might be photos of [her] in the future”.

Her male friends, on the other hand, asked her why she didn’t go along “because it’s Edison Chen!”

The netizen later added Chen on WhatsApp and WeChat. During one of their conversations, she asked Chen about the supermodel he was photographed with. His reaction was anything but friendly as he snapped, “It’s none of your business.”

The netizen said she later found out that the supermodel was his wife, Qin Shupei.

Netizens pointed out that if the alleged propositions were real, then Qin was pregnant when Chen was hitting on the netizen. Chen and Qin’s daughter, Alaia, was born on March 4, 2017.

The comments directed at Chen since this new scandal went viral have not been kind, with some calling him “an insult to mankind for cheating on his pregnant wife”.

One netizen added: "A leopard never changes its spots. He was attached when he asked this netizen for sex, and something tells me that she wasn't the only one who received such an offer."

