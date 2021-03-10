Drunk angmoh caught urinating in condo rubbish bin

- Advertisement -

A video of a man urinating in the rubbish bin of a condominium has surfaced, making its way around the internet.

The 37-second-long clip, posted on Instagram page ‘Sgfollowsall’ showed a man clad in an orange T-shirt and shorts urinating into the rubbish bin. The man was also seen holding a bottle in his left hand.

The man filming the clip could be heard saying, “Take note ah, we here at my condo there ah”.

“Drunk ang moh sia”, the man filming said.

The video, posted on Instagram on Monday (March 8) quickly went viral, garnering 23,098 views.

In the short clip, as the man appeared to be relieving himself, with his back facing the camera, another man — or possibly resident — walked by. The two men exchanged stares before the one in black walked off.

As the man in black turned, the clip showed the drunk man seemingly calling after him and gesturing with the bottle.

People do strange things while intoxicated. Earlier this year, a trio of drunk men ambushed and beat up an employee of a bar at Prinsep Street, in an incident that took place around 10.45 pm on Jan 7, a Thursday. The attack was captured by the nearby CCTV cameras and the surveillance footage began circulating online over the following weekend.

The 25-year-old bar employee reportedly stepped out into the back alley behind the bar to dispose of the night’s trash when he ran into the three young men. The CCTV footage shows a man in a white shirt and two others in black assaulting the victim.

For getting drunk in public, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to a month, fined up to S$1,000 or both. If the person appears in a public place or trespasses into another property to cause trouble with any other person, that will also be an offence. In this case, the punishment is a maximum of six months in prison, a fine of up to S$1,000 or both. /TISG

