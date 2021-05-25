Driver filmed dancing and blasting loud music after causing fatal accident

- Advertisement -

China — A man was caught driving through a group of pedestrians crossing the road, and was filmed dancing and blasting music after the fatal accident.

The incident happened at 11.47 am in Dalian, China, along the intersection of Wuhui road and Youhao street in the Zhongshan District (Qingniwa Bridge Station No 1) on May 22.

A black car with the licence plate number Liao B63NE6 was seen speeding along the road, and driving through a large group of pedestrians who were crossing the road.

Five pedestrians were hit and could be seen flying through the air from the impact.

The driver continued driving despite running into the pedestrians and eventually crashed into a lorry.

He was allegedly blasting loud music from his car after the crash and dancing after the accident.

According to the latest reports on May 23, four were pronounced dead on impact, and one died en route to the hospital. Five others were injured and are seeking medical treatment.

Government departments at both municipal and district levels, the Municipal Charity Federation and the Red Cross are working to comfort and treat those affected by the accident.

In addition, the civil affairs department has also arranged funeral services for those who died.

A police statement was released at 2.20 pm the same day, announcing that “the hit-and-run driver Liu (male, 31 years old) has been arrested and the case is under further investigation”.

The specific cause of the crime is still under investigation, according to the Dalian police department.

Watch the full clip here.

