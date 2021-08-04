Uncategorized Driver drives on two lanes at once, leaves others frustrated

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Zi Xuan You

Singapore — A driver on the road drove on two lanes at once, causing confusion for other motorists behind him.

A member of the public called out the driver in a Facebook group named “Complaint Singapore“.

He questioned if the driver was really capable of driving and also remarked that the driver might have to consider going back to driving to make sure he could adhere to the rules.

In his post, the netizen also shared a video in which the offending could be seen. For around 10 seconds, the car could be seen straddling two lanes, preventing vehicles behind from overtaking. then returned to its original lane.

Other flocked to the comments section to comment on the driver and his driving skills.  

Some netizens wondered if the driver had been under the influence of , leading them to drive in such a manner. Another thought, the driver could have been distracted by a cellphone instead.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

A netizen remarked that this occurred rather frequently and joked that he was also one of those drove in such a manner.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Another netizen urged others to simply be careful on the roads, saying that it was not worth it to be annoyed or angry at other’s antics on the roads.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

A netizen urged others to be more tolerant towards other drivers on the road. Some drivers might not necessarily be inconsiderate towards others, but might not be as competent or confident as most drivers out there.

Other drivers blaring their horns may cause them to panic and perform worse. She also remarks that a lot of drivers in Singapore honk and grow impatient at even minor things, which can cause annoyance to others.  

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

You Zi Xuan an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

