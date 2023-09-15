Domestic helper works from 5 am to midnight daily, employer does not want to allow her to get a transfer

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper who has been overworked, took to social media asking for advice.

In an anonymous post, the maid wrote that she was made to work from 5 am to midnight daily. Despite this, her employer would always complain about her, she wrote. “i have a problem with my employer. my employer always complain about me. Even though I work from 5 AM to 12 PM everyday”, the maid added. She said that she was so tired and she had even communicated this to her employer and to her agency.

However, the helper said that her employer did not allow her to get a transfer and change employers.

In a support group for domestic helpers and employers, the maid asked what she could do.

Here’s what they said:

