Do you have to like your job or does it only need to pay the bills? Netizen seeks advice online

SINGAPORE: A young worker who just graduated about 2 years ago has sought advice online on whether people need to enjoy their jobs or if people only work because they have to pay their bills.

On Reddit, the netizen described that his current workplace is ‘stereotypical’, and that there are a lot of processes that are outdated. Furthermore, he admitted that he can’t see himself in the industry that he is working in right now for the next 20 years.

“Dread work every day because I just have no interest nor passion, and this has made me underperform as well…Not willing to quit without another job lined up as I’m moving out soon,” he further explained.

He also stated that he is planning to resign even though the market is tough nowadays, and asked for advice on how to go about this from people who have been working for a long time and are not fresh graduates.

With this, many netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions. One comment claimed: “Look at a job as a means to an end. You don’t have to love it, but it at least has to be tolerable. Mental health is priceless, and life is a marathon, not a sprint.”

Another netizen declared that when someone is great at what they do, money automatically follows. “I think for me, I work to feel valued at work, and the ‘pay bills’ part happens by itself. I think feeling valued is the key to enjoying your job,” the comment said.

“Through it all, bills are the only constant. Choose a job that first pays for the lifestyle you want. Then do what you like on the side,” one more netizen suggested.

A netizen also remarked that people don’t have to love their job, but at the same time, they should not hate it as well.

“At the end of the day, a job is a job. If you’re lucky and enjoy the work and you have good bosses, then just hang in there,” the comment concluded.

This discussion thread is a reminder that for some, a tolerable job that covers living costs is enough for them as long as they also pursue passions outside work. For others, finding meaningful or valued work is more worthwhile. Regardless of one’s choice, it is important to prioritise one’s well-being.