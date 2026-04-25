Do Singaporeans really recycle and does it really work? Netizens share their views

SINGAPORE: Recycling is truly a great start to help the environment in the simplest way. In Singapore, there have been recycling bins around the city that accept all forms of recyclables, but how true is it that these items are being ‘recycled’?

In a Reddit post, a netizen pointed out that while recycling bins are everywhere, there are doubts about what really happens after items are thrown in. They also mentioned hearing that in some newer HDB flats, recyclables and general waste may still end up in the same place.

They added that in other countries, it is advisable for people to do more necessary recycling actions, such as removing labels from the bottles before putting them in a recycling bin, but these are not practised in Singapore. With these, the post wanted to seek others’ opinions if recycling in Singapore is just for show.

The responses were mixed.

One commenter said, “I feel there’s not enough education on recycling in Singapore. As someone who actively sorts recyclables and brings them down to the blue bin (flatten and fold cardboard packaging, stack plastic egg cartons, wash and dry plastic bottles, etc.), I feel sad when I see people treat the blue bin as another common rubbish bin.” A netizen shared as well that once these recyclables are contaminated, it will be difficult to recycle.

For some, it is not the lack of education but the lack of civic-mindedness—the care for the community. A netizen declared: “These are the same people who needed to be threatened by a monetary fine before they returned their trays at hawker centres.”

Moreover, others believe that it is really recycled. A commenter remarked: “All the blue bins go to Senbcorp, where it is manually sorted and then packed by plastic bottles/cardboard etc.”

Several netizens also shared that they really give importance to segregation of the recyclables in the blue bins provided, and hope that everything is not a scam.

“The government should be pushing this agenda truthfully,” a comment concluded.

Overall, this thread is a reminder that everyone should take care of each other and the environment, and every decision that one makes—as simple as disposing of garbage and recyclables properly—can have an impact on the betterment of society.