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Singapore News
3 min.Read

DJ who owns Lambo, said to be the most expensive car in Mediacorp, should follow SM Lee’s advice to ‘keep the bling down’ says entrepreneur

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: When 987 DJ Germaine Tan talked about her Lamborghini Urus on Class 95’s Muttons recently, it sparked chatter, and even a debate, online, with some questioning whether she had been insensitive to her listeners, especially those who are struggling with the cost of living.

An article about Ms Tan’s conversation with Justin Ang and Vernon A was published first in 8days, and later in CNA Lifestyle. When Ms Tan said that she felt like her Lambo was “quite an inconspicuous car,” Mr Ang answered later with “I think you have the title of owning the most expensive car in Mediacorp.”

Even without a Certificate of Entitlement, a Lamborghini Urus SE already costs around S$1,150,000.

When a clip of the interview was shared on the Muttons Instagram account, Yes 933 DJ Hazelle Teo weighed in, commenting, “Her car is DEFINITELY the most expensive car in Mediacorp’s car park. Sometimes when I send my guests off, I make it a point to show them G’s car.”

The Lambo is not Ms Tan’s first expensive vehicle, having previously driven a S$500,000 Tesla Model X. She is the daughter of Hao Mart founder Vincent Tan and is a lifestyle and fashion influencer as well as a DJ.

On LinkedIn, a post from an entrepreneur named Chris Reed about Ms Tan received a lot of comments.

“Surely this is very insensitive of her to be showing off her $1m car that her rich daddy allegedly gave her when her listeners are struggling financially?” wrote Mr Reed, who also referenced a speech from last October from Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who had advised rich immigrants not to flaunt their wealth.

“If you are in Singapore, please keep the bling down, do not go around popping champagne, which is $20,000 a bottle, with sparklers, and do not zoom your Ferrari or Lotus or whatever down the middle of the road, in the middle of the night, just to let everybody know that you have arrived,” SM Lee said in a speech in London.

Mr Reed asked if this did not apply to “rich, entitled, out of touch” Singaporeans as well, and pointed out that Ms Tan presumably had not earned her wealth but comes from an affluent family.

“In a country where most normal people are dealing with higher costs of living, stagnated salaries, and job insecurity, it is totally insensitive to be showing off like this and very much against our culture too. As a public figure from a privileged family, shouldn’t she be setting an example too? Wonder what SM Lee thinks about her. What do you think?”

“As someone who grew up and stayed in a government rental flat for 4 years, this article is literally crazy rich Asian,” a LinkedIn user wrote.

“What does it say about how you see yourself if you flaunt your material possessions? And in an economy where so many people are struggling, what does it say about how you see others?” one commented.

Another shared his opinion that “Mediacorp is countering the government’s message on meritocracy.” 

One agreed with Mr Reed’s points and added, “It’s about being aware and taking responsibility. When your audience is made up of people hustling through rising costs of living and you openly flaunt extreme wealth, especially wealth you didn’t earn yourself…well…. It’s not the wealth that’s the issue, but lack of awareness and empathy.”

Another, however, disagreed, writing that Ms Tan has a right to spend he money as she sees fit, and suppressing a “display of wealth may apply to politicians, but why should it apply to normal private citizens? You can’t control envy.” 

“I think there’s a broader conversation here about public figures and how they present themselves, especially in a cost-of-living climate like this. Whether it’s tone-deaf or just a personal choice, people can debate, but the optics definitely don’t help,” chimed in a LinkedIn user. /TISG

Read also: 987FM DJ Germaine Tan and Zouk CEO Andrew Li have announced their engagement after romantic Maldives proposal

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