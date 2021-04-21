DJ turned restaurateur invites her customers to come and have a tom yum soup and a drink with her

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The way to a person’s heart may not necessarily be only through their stomach. That is what DJ turned restaurateur Yiwa believes as she serves up not only Thai food, but also music mixed by her.

Yiwa, the customer relations manager of The STARZ Bistro located in The Flow shopping mall n the East Coast, cooks authentic Thai dishes such as crab fried rice, cuttlefish roe soup and meat platter.

Yiwa may look petite, but she is a woman of many talents, and they not only include cooking the food served at the establishment; she also entertains her customers and mixes up original music.

- Advertisement -

Aiming to put forth the most authentic Thai experience, Yiwa feels that the food she serves gives her customers the most satisfaction.

“The music here is my own music because I am a DJ”, she adds, explaining that this gives her an edge as the tunes she plays cannot be found anywhere else.

Many of her customers started patronising The STARZ Bistro after meeting Yiwa at the establishment where she used to work earlier.

“Come and have a tom yum soup on Friday night and can come to drink with me also!” she jokes.

The STARZ Bistro can be found at 66 E Coast Rd, #03-01 The Flow, Singapore 428778. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

- Advertisement -

No tags for this post.