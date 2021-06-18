Home News Featured News Dining in allowed from June 21, but only in pairs

Dining in allowed from June 21, but only in pairs

Group limit will be raised to five from mid-July

Obbana Rajah

Singapore —  Dining in at F&B outlets can resume from Monday (June 21) but only in groups of up to two people, announced Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong on Friday (June 18).

Previously it was announced that dining in would be allowed for groups of up to five, but in light of recent Covid-19 clusters such as the one at Bukit Merah View, the rules have been changed.

Mr Gan noted that the group limit will be increased to five from mid-July as part of this “calibrated approach” to opening, barring unforeseen circumstances in the virus situation.

At a press conference by the multi-ministry task force, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung added that there were 94 community cases in the past seven days, compared to 41 in the previous seven. The proportion of unlinked cases has remained stable at 19 per cent, he said, commending Singapore for its progress in testing and contact tracing, as well as its efficiency in vaccinating the population.

From next Monday (June 21), gyms and fitness studios may resume indoor mask-off sports and exercise activities in groups of up to two people, and in classes of up to 30 people including the instructor, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This must be done with safe distancing of at least two metres between individuals and three metres between groups, said MOH.

However, working from home will continue to be the default arrangement, it added.

MOH also clarified that groups that exceed two people who are not from the same household will not be allowed to dine together at eateries, even if they are split across multiple tables.

People from the same household can eat out at multiple tables, said task force co-chair and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in response to a question. "But they have to make it very clear that they are from the same household, that is not new. We've allowed that before and we will continue to do so," he said.

