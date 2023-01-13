dining-&-buffet-credit-card-promotions-and-1-for-1-deals-(january-2023)

Local gastronomic adventures are all we dream of, and there’s nothing Singaporeans love more than dining deals.

For the month of January, no matter whether you’re looking for a place to celebrate special occasions or simply want to have a good meal at a steal, we have scoured Singapore just to find the best dining promotions for you.

From Asian and western to international hotel buffets, here are the best 1-for-1 dining buffets happening in Singapore this January 2023.

Plate (Carlton City Hotel Singapore)

Use any of your DBS/POSB or UOB credit cards to be eligible for the 1-for-1 lunch buffet promotion. Make a reservation via phone with Plate, Carlton City Hotel Singapore, to enjoy a chic and modern lunch. When you’re there, make a beeline towards the different food stations to pick up anything you fancy.

Plate, Carlton City

The Place

Surrounded by lush greenery and bathed in natural sunlight, Plate is a vibrant and contemporary restaurant that offers some of the finest culinary creations. Showcasing a specially curated menu of International cuisines, it provides a relaxing dining experience that will satisfy the heartiest of appetites.

Menu Highlights

Plate offers another list of an enjoyable range of local dishes, seafood-on-ice, and sashimi with an enticing selection of tempura, chilled soba noodles and more. You’ll also find a selection of various appetisers, such as Greek Shrimp Salad, a variety of fresh garden salads and a fine array of cheeses, crackers, dry fruits, bread and rolls — perfect for putting your own little cheese platter together!

Promotions

Available from now till 30 June 2023, the buffet costs S$58 per adult and S$29 per child. With the 1-for-1 dining promotion for DBS/POSB cardholders, you will get a good bang for your buck.

Window on the Park (Holiday Inn Singapore)

Window on the Park

Place

Window on the Park offers one of Singapore’s most sought-after local and Asian buffets and an à la carte menu of international delicacies. A Halal-certified restaurant, it is an ideal dining place for a cosy meal with family, friends and business partners.

Menu Highlights

Window on the Park restaurant is where you can savour perennial favourites like Nyonya laksa, chicken satay, and the ever-popular Shell Out Seafood Combo prepared in various styles. Window on the Park also features a delicious afternoon high tea set, perfect for whiling the afternoon away with friends and loved ones.

Promotions

OCBC cardholders enjoy a 1-for-1 à la carte buffet where the promotion is valid until 30 April 2023.

Royal Palm (Village Hotel Bugis)

Make a reservation via phone with The Royal Palm at Village Hotel Bugis to enjoy their Halal high tea buffet. Ensure to make use of cash-back credit cards to gain the best value. Food highlights include fresh seafood, Western and fusion cuisine and an array of desserts and pastries.

“Royal

The Place

Situated conveniently near Bugis MRT, Royal Palm claims to be one of the finest Halal restaurants in Singapore. It offers rustic and grand furnishings and provides a peaceful, family dining experience with top-notch customer service.

Food Highlights

Mini Beef Sliders, Chargrilled Prawns with Saffron Lemon Butter, Fresh Prawns and Muscles, Macarons, Red Velvet Cakes, Ondeh Ondeh Cakes

Promotions

Book through Chope’s app or website through Chopedeals to enjoy this 1-for-1 buffet promotion.

Sun’s Cafe (Hotel Grand Pacific)

Book through Chope using your cashback credit card for Sun’s Cafe’s Peranakan buffet in Singapore. Food highlights include Peranakan, and Asian and western dishes.

Sun’s Cafe Buffet

The Place

Craving for scrumptious Nyonya cuisine? Also located in the vicinity of Bugis MRT, Sun’s Cafe at Hotel Grand Pacific is home to one of the largest Peranakan buffets.

Enjoy a plethora of Peranakan, Asian, western plates and desserts in a sleek and classy setting. An ala-carte menu is also available if you are craving for dishes like Hainanese chicken rice, pastas, and steaks.

Food Highlights

Sambal Prawns, Itik Siok, Beef Rendang, Babi Pongteh, Nyonya Laksa, Nasi Lemak, Kueh Pie Tee, Nyonya Kuehs.

Promotions

Book through Chope’s app or website through Chopedeals to enjoy this 1-for-1 buffet promotion.

The Round UP

Here is the list of 1-for-1 buffets and credit card dining discounts summarised for you in January 2023 in Singapore:

Summary [table=”” expander=”false”]

Restaurant | Promotion |Price |Dining Promotion

_

Plate (Carlton City Hotel Singapore | 1-for-1 Weekday Buffet Lunch (Mon – Fri) | $58++ Per Adult

$29++ Per Child (Promotion not applicable for child) | 1-for-1 Promotion: Valid for DBS/POSB Cardmembers (till 30 Jun 2023) _

Window on the Park (Holiday Inn Singapore) | 1-for-1 Weekday Buffet Lunch (Mon – Fri)

1-for-1 Weekend Buffet Lunch (Sat – Sun)

1-for-1 Weekend Buffet Dinner (Fri – Sat) | $99++ Per Adult

$140++ Per Adult

$140++ Per Adult | 1-for-1 Promotion: Valid for OCBC Cardmembers (till 30 Apr 2023) _

Royal Palm (Village Hotel Bugis) | 1-for-1 High Tea Buffest (Mon-Sun) | [$79.91 nett for 2 pax | Make a reservation with Royal Palm via phone call at 6339 7766 before you dine in to enjoy this 1-for-1 buffet promotion.

_

Sun’s Cafe (Hotel Grand Pacific) | 1-for-1 Peranakan Ala Carte Buffet (Mon-Thu)

1-for-1 Peranakan Ala Carte Buffet (Fri-Sun) | $56.50 nett for 2 pax

$58.85 nett for 2 pax | Book through Chope’s app or website to enjoy this 1-for-1 buffet promotion.

Now you have a handy list of 1-for-1 buffets promotions in January 2023 in Singapore. Combine these delectable offers with cashback credit cards and dining credit cards to save more on great food!

