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Diabetes Singapore launches programme to support 100 families

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

Diabetes Singapore has launched the Sugar Smart Families Programme, a diabetes awareness and prevention pilot programme in partnership with the Taman Jurong Citizens’ Consultative Committee (CCC).

In a media release for the official launch on Apr. 26, Diabetes Singapore said the programme will take place over 12 months and aims to equip 100 families with the tools, education and community support to combat Type 2 diabetes.

The launch event was held at Taman Jurong Community Club and consisted of various health games to engage and educate the general public on blood sugar and diabetes risks, healthier everyday habits and early preventive actions.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Manpower, and Adviser to West Coast-Jurong West GRC GROs, Shawn Huang said: “Diabetes Singapore is empowering Taman Jurong families to take charge of their health.”

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