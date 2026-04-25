Dental hygiene: Is it wrong to floss after lunch? Netizens answer

Hi Aiah! This one isn’t really publishable right now as it feels quite thin and lacks value. Maybe you can try adding something more substantial, like a dentist’s input? e.g. whether flossing after meals is actually recommended, if people are doing it right or wrong. But even with that, the topic might still be quite flat. If there’s no stronger angle, it might be better to just move on to another piece.

Hello, editor! I tried adding a bit more info to the article. But if it did not work, it is okay with me to disregard this. Thank you! -Aiah

SINGAPORE: Generally, flossing is known to be part of having good dental hygiene, and the usual time people do it is at night, before going to bed. However, a Redditor shared what he thought was a unique routine where he does it right after eating his lunch.

He admitted that he did not encounter any other people who do this, whether in the office or in the mall, but because he is a male, he became curious if some females do the same.

With this, other netizens shared their thoughts and opinions. A few comments admitted that there is nothing to be weird about flowing after lunch, as long as it is properly rinsed off in public.

“It’s quite common to see in the female toilets. Not just flossing but brushing as well,” a netizen admitted, which gained a response from the one who posted, stating: “Interesting. I wonder why there is a difference between male and female.”

As per another comment, females tend to take better care of themselves, and naturally females care more about their appearance, and this can be a factor.

“I floss after lunch too but I do it in the cubicle not in front of the mirror lol. Maybe that’s why you don’t see people doing it,” one added.

However, there are some comments stating that it is not common for them to floss after lunch time, and some just drink water to rinse their mouths. Others use toothpicks or gargle with mouthwash to remove uncomfortable bits that were stuck in their teeth.

“Brushing immediately after eating is actually not recommended. I do floss at night before sleeping,” one claimed.

A netizen further added: “Also I think a lot of people use those little floss pick things now which are less obvious than regular floss so easier to just do it quietly at the sink without it looking like a whole production.”

Is it wrong?

While opinions on post-lunch flossing may vary from one person to another, it is important to really take the appropriate actions to have good dental hygiene. This Reddit thread reveals how personal habits and gender norms influence hygiene practices in Singapore, showing us that what feels right to a person might be different to others.

According to professionals, it is not wrong to do it after lunch. The timing of flossing is not an issue as long as you do it properly, and make it part of your consistent daily routine. It is important to pick a moment, like morning if evenings leave you exhausted, or even after taking your lunch break.