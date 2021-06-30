Home News Featured News Dear Aunt Agony: My family friend who sexually harassed me, also gave...

Dear Aunt Agony: My family friend who sexually harassed me, also gave me Herpes. How now?

If a sexual on the loose wasn't bad enough, now you also have to deal with a sexual predator on the loose while freely spreading herpes! So what can you do to protect yourself? Maybe Aunty Agony can help...

Photo: YouTube screengrab

Dear Aunt Agony,

I would like to share my story with my with a (I believe he is a well known) sexual predator – Mr C*. He is a mosquito-repellant business owner in but is based in Singapore.

I have known Mr C for many years but just as an acquaintance. When my family and I moved to Sentosa, we ran into him more. Therefore, he knows my husband and my kids.

I am working in the (redacted) industry in Singapore, and in June 2020, he said he would open and an account with me.

He asked me to go over to his place, saying that his wife did not allow him to go out. He has six looking houses in Sentosa Cove and stays in one while his wife and four kids stay in another.

He goes back and forth between the houses. For the longest time, he told me that he and his wife have problems and many issues. I told my husband of the problems Mr C faced, and we both advised him to take it easy.

When he asked me to come over in June to sign the account opening, he grabbed my hand. I pulled my hand away and told him not to do that. He smiled sheepishly and then continued signing the account opening forms. Both of were alone at his residence.

After that incident, I found that he would always stand near me, sit next to me, touch my shoulders. Because of my work, I had to still see him for account signing and proposal of ideas. At first, I did not think much of his advances or touches, as I naively believed he would not do me any harm because he knew my family.

In December, when I had to go over, he locked the door and asked me to go up to the study room. He forced me to perform a sexual act on him – a blowjob. I was too embarrassed and ashamed to tell anyone this, not even my husband.

Worse still, a few days later, I had ulcers in my region and when I saw my gynaecologist – confirmed I have HSV1. This pervert is well known to have STDs – hsv1 and hsv2 or maybe even worse.

His ex-wife W*, who was also his second wife, has shared this with almost everyone she knew and therefore, I found that he has spread this to me knowingly.

I would like to have this person exposed as I do not believe I’m the only victim and there must be many other ladies he has preyed on, leading them on and trapping them. When I shared this incident with his current wife, she did not seem surprised and as she knows her husband only too well.

This man is a sexual predator and he should be stopped and hopefully, the authorities would stop men like these from spreading diseases and breaking up families. A police case has been filed and we that the police would take action.

What should I do? Where should I go from here?

Sincerely,

Lost and Preyed Upon

*Names and details have been changed to protect their

Stay tuned for Aunt Agony’s reply.

In the meantime, want advice? Submit your own letter to news@theindependent.sg

