While many humans have yet to experience the luxury of Singapore Airlines (SIA) Business Class, one lucky dog has already made the journey—multiple times. Spotty, a Swiss Dalmatian, has captured the hearts of internet users after an Instagram post on February 9 went viral. The adorable pup, who was travelling with her owner, was spotted comfortably nestled into her business-class seat during a 5.5-hour flight from Singapore to Tokyo. With 368,000 likes and counting, Spotty’s journey is making waves online, but it’s not her first time flying in style.

Spotty’s well-behaved sky-high journey

According to an article published by Must Share News, the video shared on Instagram shows Spotty enjoying every minute of her flight. Starting from the luxurious passenger lounge, the Dalmatian seems right at home as she is escorted through the terminal. Once on board, she is seen wagging her tail at her owner, with a friendly SIA cabin crew member stopping to smile at her. During the flight, Spotty is calm and composed, watching her screen like a typical passenger before settling into a nap in the spacious seat reserved just for her.

What truly left netizens impressed, however, was Spotty’s impeccable behaviour. She didn’t ask for a single bathroom break during the entire 5.5-hour flight, and her owner explained that this was because she’s “well-trained.” Spotty went without food or water until just an hour before landing, and although her owner had packed pee pads as a precaution, they were never needed. Her behaviour even sparked comments from some viewers who suggested that Spotty was better behaved than many human passengers.

SIA’s unique policy and Spotty’s repeat fly-high adventures

Spotty’s experience isn’t an isolated case. The Dalmatian has previously flown in SIA Business Class on two separate occasions: once in August and again in October of the previous year. During a 12-hour flight from Zurich to Singapore, Spotty seemed to be just as comfortable as on her most recent adventure. Her owner shared that the flight experience was “still the best flight we have ever taken”.

For those wondering how Spotty was able to travel in the cabin and not the cargo hold, it’s worth noting that Spotty is a registered service dog. As per Singapore Airlines’ policy, assistance dogs are allowed to travel in the cabin if the necessary documentation is provided. These dogs are trained to perform tasks that assist a person with a disability or a medical condition. This is different from emotional support or companionship dogs, which are not permitted to travel in the cabin unless the criteria for service dogs are met.

In an age where comfort and luxury are sought after by all, it seems that for Spotty, soaring in Business Class is just another day in the skies.