Cyclist riding on road holds up the entire lane, causing traffic jam and late behind

A few netizens urged the to take action against errant cyclists, especially when they can become a hindrance or pose a danger to everyone else on the road.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

— A member of the public shared a picture of a cyclist on the road who travelled ahead of other vehicles on the road and said that the cyclist was causing everyone else to have to slow down.

The netizen uploaded a photograph of the cyclist in a Facebook group known as “” to speak up about the cyclist’s behaviour on the road.

In the caption of her post, she said that the cyclist was holding up the entire lane and contributed to a traffic jam while causing buses to arrive later at their stops.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Other took to the comment section to share what they thought about the cyclist and the way he behaved on the road. 

A netizen advised the poster to bring up the issue to the relevant authorities such as the () so that they could handle the situation.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

A few also urged the authorities to take action against errant cyclists especially when they can become a hindrance or pose a danger to everyone else on the road. One, in particular, suggested that the government limit their so that cyclists do not affect the flow of traffic as much in the future.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Yet another netizen remarked that cyclists like the one in the post were behaving selfishly and lamented the fact that other motorists on the roads are the ones who are being punished, even if a cyclist the cause of an accident on the road.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Earlier, this month, another netizen shared a video in which an errant cyclist had dangerously swerved out onto the road when he did not have the right of way, shocking drivers who were at the scene.

