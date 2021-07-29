Singapore — A member of the public shared a picture of a cyclist on the road who travelled ahead of other vehicles on the road and said that the cyclist was causing everyone else to have to slow down.

The netizen uploaded a photograph of the cyclist in a Facebook group known as “Complaint Singapore” to speak up about the cyclist’s behaviour on the road.



In the caption of her post, she said that the cyclist was holding up the entire lane and contributed to a traffic jam while causing buses to arrive later at their stops.

- Advertisement -

Other netizens took to the comment section to share what they thought about the cyclist and the way he behaved on the road.

A netizen advised the poster to bring up the issue to the relevant authorities such as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) so that they could handle the situation.

A few also urged the authorities to take action against errant cyclists especially when they can become a hindrance or pose a danger to everyone else on the road. One, in particular, suggested that the government limit their cycling time so that cyclists do not affect the flow of traffic as much in the future.

- Advertisement -

Yet another netizen remarked that cyclists like the one in the post were behaving selfishly and lamented the fact that other motorists on the roads are the ones who are being punished, even if a cyclist is the cause of an accident on the road.

Earlier, this month, another netizen shared a video in which an errant cyclist had dangerously swerved out onto the road when he did not have the right of way, shocking drivers who were at the scene.

- Advertisement -

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG