Customer gets only bits of salmon skin in $5.80 salmon soup

SINGAPORE: Disappointed with the salmon she received in her order of salmon soup, a woman wrote that there was “Not even one” piece of salmon in her order, but just a few bits of salmon skin.

“This is what I discovered when I reached home. Couldn’t believe my eyes. I understand pic is for illustration but the reality is these are worlds apart.” She wrote that her soup had “only pieces of salmon skin with attached fish residuals.”

Ms Ria Tan wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook group on Sunday (Sept 24) that she had placed a takeaway order for salmon soup at Cheng Long Ban Mian (Fish Soup) at Tampines MRT East Link Koufu food court. The salmon fish soup cost $5.80, and she paid another $0.80 for rice. Ms Tan posted a photo of the advertised dish and what she received.

Ms Tan pointed out that the food court stall never said the soup was “salmon skin fish soup”.

She ended her post by writing, “The pic shows 6 complete slices. I was only expecting 3 skinny slices,” but added that she received “Not even one!”

Ms Tan also said that the stall should be boycotted, which some netizens commenting on her post agreed with.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Tan for further comment or update.

Ms Tan’s complaint is only the latest among a number of social media posts wherein netizens have been unhappy with the food they bought due to either high prices or small portion sizes, or both, or when the food item they received did not match what was advertised.

Last month, a man wrote that he got the ‘shock of his life’ after being charged $10.80 for cai fan, or economy rice, at the Food Republic.

“You think it’s worth it? Too late after being selected and on the plate, have to accept and pay. Will not return again,” he wrote as he expressed his disappointment

Another netizen shocked by high food prices wrote, “Two packets of mutton briyani at $38, still charge $1.90 for packing” about a meal at Apollo Banana Leaf.

In a more recent post, a diner wrote that she paid an extra S$2.50 for prawns to add to her for her laksa, but she only received “half a prawn.” Fortunately, in her case, Janggut Laksa offered compensation for her unhappy experience. /TISG