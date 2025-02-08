Asia

Crude palm oil seizure worth RM1.3 million in Johor raids

ByJARA CARBALLO

February 8, 2025
In Indonesia, the palm oil industry is facing a challenge

KULAI: In a significant operation, authorities have seized over 325,400 litres of crude palm oil, valued at more than RM1.3 million, during a raid on an illegal palm oil processing and storage facility in Air Bemban, Johor.

As per the report of The Star, the operation carried out by the Marine Police Region II and the Southern Region Malaysia Palm Oil Board (MPOB) on Thursday morning (Feb 6) uncovered a large-scale illicit storage and processing operation. Johor police chief Comm Datuk M Kumar confirmed that the raid took place at approximately 10 am at an unnumbered premises, where police found various items used for palm oil storage and processing.

During the raid, a 46-year-old local man was arrested. Authorities also seized 171 Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) tanks filled with palm oil, valued at RM427,500. Additionally, police discovered 52 empty IBC tanks, four skid tanks, a trailer tank, two-gallon tanks, two forklifts, and three hoses, all indicative of large-scale illegal activity.

See also  Single mum disowns son after loansharks harass her family; her son borrowed money from at least 28 'ah longs'

In total, the operation resulted in the seizure of palm oil and equipment worth over RM2.4 million. The suspect and the confiscated goods have been handed over to the MPOB for further investigation.

Comm Kumar emphasized the Johor police’s commitment to tackling illegal activities that undermine the country’s economy. He also urged the public to report any suspicious activities to the state police hotline to help maintain national security and public order.

ByJARA CARBALLO

Related Post

Asia

Sweet surprise or explosive mistake? — A woman in China mistook firecrackers for sweets, causing an explosion in her mouth

February 8, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
Asia

Indonesia targets EV battery supremacy by 2027 amid environmental and tech hurdles

February 6, 2025 Gemma Iso
Asia

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte impeached: Historic bid to remove her amid crisis with Marcos

February 6, 2025 JARA CARBALLO

You missed

Sports

Rhythmic gymnastics judge banned for four years after helping compatriot qualify for the Olympics

February 8, 2025 Aiah Bathan
In the Hood

Generosity shines during festive season: Woman hands out S$200 ang pows to migrant workers, and man surprises tourist with $100 gift

February 8, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Malaysia

Revolutionising elections or a risky digital gamble? — Malaysia’s PKR to use blockchain technology for elections

February 8, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Malaysia

No passport, no problem: MyBorderPass unlocks seamless and hassle-free travel for Malaysians

February 8, 2025 Micllavier Pangan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.