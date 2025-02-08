KULAI: In a significant operation, authorities have seized over 325,400 litres of crude palm oil, valued at more than RM1.3 million, during a raid on an illegal palm oil processing and storage facility in Air Bemban, Johor.

As per the report of The Star, the operation carried out by the Marine Police Region II and the Southern Region Malaysia Palm Oil Board (MPOB) on Thursday morning (Feb 6) uncovered a large-scale illicit storage and processing operation. Johor police chief Comm Datuk M Kumar confirmed that the raid took place at approximately 10 am at an unnumbered premises, where police found various items used for palm oil storage and processing.

During the raid, a 46-year-old local man was arrested. Authorities also seized 171 Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) tanks filled with palm oil, valued at RM427,500. Additionally, police discovered 52 empty IBC tanks, four skid tanks, a trailer tank, two-gallon tanks, two forklifts, and three hoses, all indicative of large-scale illegal activity.

In total, the operation resulted in the seizure of palm oil and equipment worth over RM2.4 million. The suspect and the confiscated goods have been handed over to the MPOB for further investigation.

Comm Kumar emphasized the Johor police’s commitment to tackling illegal activities that undermine the country’s economy. He also urged the public to report any suspicious activities to the state police hotline to help maintain national security and public order.