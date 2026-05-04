Crisis in small state near KL is UMNO’s way to seek early General Election

MALAYSIA: Rafizi Ramli, a former economy minister, once very close to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, made the most explosive remarks about the crisis that has hit the state of Negeri Sembilan, saying it is part of a plan by one of Anwar’s allies in the Madani government to press for fresh general elections in Malaysia.

Ramli, who arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya this morning to face graft-busters on the government’s collaboration with UK-based chip design company Arm Holdings, did not mince his words against United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) or Barisan Nasional (BN) in a podcast.

The outspoken Member of the House of Representatives who resigned as economy minister last year was seen entering the anti-graft agency’s compound at about 9:45 a.m., ahead of his scheduled 10 a.m. appearance. Ramli might be charged for his role in the ARM Holdings deal soon.

Recently, Ramli made several accusations of corruption and share manipulation of some companies against Anwar and people close to the Malaysian regime.

On the Negeri Sembilan crisis, he said: “The controversy in Negeri Sembilan is UMNO’s grand strategy to build a wave of support similar to what happened in the previous Malacca and Johor state elections.”

“The aim is to force Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to dissolve Parliament and hold a general election,” he speculated in the latest episode of his podcast “Yang Berhenti Menteri.”

BN chalked up significant victories in the Malacca and Johor state polls that took place in 2021 and 2022. While Anwar’s party, PKR, is an ally in the Negeri Sembilan state government, it did not join the Malacca state government, which is dominated by the UMNO-BN.

To back his theory that UMNO is pushing for fresh elections, Ramli said it is using the same strategy it used in the 2021 and 2022 state polls in the hope that they can build a big wave in their favour.

“Using the same strategy now, (they want to) build a big wave. That will force Anwar to hold an early general election, and UMNO will mop up seats all over Malaysia,” he said, adding, “The plan involves holding the election in October together with polls in Negeri Sembilan, Malacca, and Johor.”

Bloomberg has also reported that Anwar is allegedly in the early stages of considering holding a general election in the third quarter of this year.

Anwar has denied that he is calling for snap polls this year, saying there is still time for an election.

Last week, 14 UMNO state assemblypersons pulled their support for the PKR head of the state government. Reports had it that the Umno politicians would join with the opposition Perikatan Nasional to form a new state government in Negeri Sembilan.

However, with Anwar’s and UMNO leader Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s intervention, plans to remove the chief minister from power by the 14 assemblypersons have been foiled.