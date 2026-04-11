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Saturday, April 11, 2026
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Singapore
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Malaysia
2 min.Read

Couple says Singapore is great for young professionals but choose Malaysia to raise their family

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

KUALA LUMPUR: A couple from India who had lived in Singapore for almost 10 years recently said in a YouTube video that, as much as they enjoyed the city-state and appreciated so many things about it, based on their experience, Malaysia is a better choice for raising their family.

Sowmya and Mothi, who hail from Tamil Nadu, said that for their son, the international school in Malaysia where they are enrolled is more affordable, and this, combined with a more relaxed pace of life, as well as the feeling they have of being “at home,” has led them to feel that their family will thrive better there.

Their story

After being in Singapore for many years, the couple surprised many of their friends and family members when they packed everything up and moved to Kuala Lumpur in 2024. While the choice to relocate was a sudden one, it was by no means easy. 

A big part of their decision appears to have been housing, which was costing them a lot for a limited space. For example, they used to rent a 750 sq ft two-bedroom condominium for S$4,000 from 2019 to 2022.

In comparison, their unit in KL is cheaper and is 2,000 sq ft, and a bigger home is something they have wanted as their son grows up.

Aside from rental costs, their monthly grocery bill, which used to be between S$1,000 and S$1,200 in Singapore, now costs them around S$500 to S$640. Moreover, the produce is fresher, and they can buy it in exact quantities, just like they did when they were growing up in India.

And while they miss Old Chang Kee chicken mushroom curry puffs, they hail Malaysia as a “food paradise” where good meals are inexpensive, but people also have the option of fine dining when they want it.

Additionally, they seem to feel the warmth of their community in Kuala Lumpur, with welcoming neighbours with whom they are building relationships. In Singapore, in contrast, relationships felt more “transactional” at times, although they praised the efficiency and cleanliness of the city-state.

For women, too, walking alone in Singapore is safer than in Malaysia, and Singapore’s public transport system is simply unbeatable. In Malaysia, in contrast, having a car is almost a necessity, the couple said.

They also noted how safe it is to drink tap water in Singapore, as opposed to needing a water purifier in Malaysia.

When they had a look at international schools in Malaysia, however, the fact that they had more space and extracurricular activities, as well as better facilities, and were more affordable, made them realise they had made the right choice for where they are today.

Instead of saying one country is better than the other, they simply said that it depends on where people are in life, and are thankful for the opportunity to live in both Singapore and Malaysia. /TISG

Read also: Malaysian man receives ‘shock education’ during commute to Singapore; compares it to an Ironman competition

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